Watch - Nikola Jokic's brothers lift head coach Mike Malone up in the air as promised

For the first time in history, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. After a 94-89 Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, the Nuggets can finally add championship gold under their belt.

Denver's title win is nothing short of historic given that they were able to come out triumphant in their first-ever Finals appearance. Now they can finally rest and celebrate the fruits of their labor.

Nikola Jokic's brothers were ecstatic after Denver's victory and they couldn't help but show coach Mike Malone some love. As Game 5 concluded, the two brothers approached Malone and proceeded to carry and toss him in the air as a sign of celebration.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets beat the Heat in 5 games

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

The Denver Nuggets are the 2023 NBA champions and it is definitely well-deserved. Throughout the entire 2022-23 season, the Nuggets have proved themselves to be worthy title contenders.

They've stayed on top of the Western Conference for the majority of the year by securing the first seed with a 53-29 record.

Fast forward to the present day, all their hard work paid off as the Nuggets successfully beat the Miami Heat in five games of the NBA Finals. While Denver was able to complete the series 4-1, their victory did not come easy.

In fact, it seemed like the Heat could've forced a Game 6 if they kept their pace consistent throughout Game 5.

During the first half, Miami was relentless and managed to stay in the lead. However, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets suddenly came alive in the second half and annihilated the Heat. Jokic had a huge double-double outing to help secure Denver's first title win. The 'Joker' added 28 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

Michael Porter Jr., who's been a bit offline during the Finals, suddenly popped off in Game 5. MPJ had a double-double as well with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Bruce Brown Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jamal Murray were all in double-scoring figures as well to help the Nuggets over the line.

