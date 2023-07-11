Watch: Nikola Jokic showcases his athletic side in Serbia with a stunning flip into a river

With NBA championship titles and two MVP awards under his belt, Nikola Jokic has shattered the notion that being a top-level athlete is a prerequisite for becoming an elite NBA player. Throughout his career, Jokic has faced criticism regarding his body type, weight, and perceived lack of speed on the court.

However, a recent Twitter clip showcased a different side of Jokic, displaying his athleticism as he executed a front flip off a boat into a river while enjoying a vacation in his native Serbia.

Currently spending time in his home country following the Denver Nuggets' historic franchise championship, Jokic gained significant attention when he expressed his desire to return home upon learning about the championship parade.

Over the past five years, Nikola Jokic has emerged as one of the NBA's best players. Blending elite passing, three-level scoring, and low-post dominance, Nikola Jokic has become a difficult prospect for opposing defenses. There is very little explosiveness to Jokic's game. Instead, the two-time MVP utilizes a cerebral brand of basketball - outthinking his opponent and creating scoring opportunities by anticipating the play before it unfolds.

Last season, Nikola Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 63.2% from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range, and 82.2% from the free-throw line.

Michale Porter Jr. thought Mason Plumlee was better than Nikola Jokic

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. revealed how he used to think Mason Plumlee was a better player than Nikola Jokic.

"I've told this story before, but when I first got drafted to Denver and I saw him in training camp, I thought Mason Plumlee was better than him," Porter Jr. said. "You know what I mean? They were going back and forth. They were matching up.

"I was like, 'Wait, why does Joker start over Mason?' Because Joker was kind of coasting a little bit. I'm like, 'This dude is fat.' But then they just told me, like, 'No, wait till you see him playing the games.' He could score 50 every game if he wanted to."

"But then the moment I realized how special he was, was every year after that, it was like he was doing even more till he was MVP. And then even the year after he won MVP, it was like he had an even better year.

Porter Jr. acknowledges Jokic's greatness and acknowledges that while he may not possess exceptional speed or athleticism, there are very few defensive players who can impede Jokic's impact on the game.

Heading into the upcoming season, the Denver Nuggets are viewed as favorites for the championship, primarily due to the significant role Nikola Jokic plays in their rotation.

