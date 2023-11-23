WATCH: Nikola Jokic shows ugly side as he nearly knocks out Magic player in rage

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets lost 124-119 to the streaking Orlando Magic on the road. “The Joker” had another monster night but couldn’t carry the defending champs to the win. He finished the game with 30 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks. Already, Jokic has six triple-doubles in the season.

Denver, just played their fourth straight game on the road, very nearly pulled off the win in front of a hostile crowd. The score was tied at 108-all with about four minutes left in the game when this happened:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nikola Jokic backed down Magic center Goga Bitadze but missed a closed-range baby hook. The Serb battled for an offensive rebound against Bitadze’s teammate Jalen Suggs. While Suggs and Jokic were looking to get an advantage, Cole Anthony, another Magic player, jumped behind the Nuggets big man.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP fell following the contact with Anthony and hit Suggs with an elbow to the head as he fell. More action ensued as Suggs and Jokic were entangled as they tried to get back to Orlando’s end of the court.

Nikola Jokic swung his arm at Jalen Suggs to free himself. Fortunately, Denver’s franchise player was able to hold his temper and excessively complain. On Monday, he was ejected against the Detroit Pistons in the first half after receiving two technical fouls.

Without Jamal Murray, the Nuggets had to rely on the two-time MVP to carry them in the clutch. Jokic responded by pouring 15 of his 30 points in the final period. The Orlando Magic threw the kitchen sink at him and he still very nearly dragged his team to the win.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will try to end their five-game road swing with a win on Friday

Up next for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are the Houston Rockets. The defending champs will have a day off before resuming their five-game road trip. They will be hoping to get a win before heading back to Mile High City.

The Nuggets have their work cut out for them. Houston just beat them on Nov. 12 despite another triple-double from “The Joker.” The Rockets lost three straight to the LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors before bouncing with a big win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Expand Tweet

In each of those losses to the aforementioned teams, the Rockets gamely fought and nearly pulled off victories. They lost to LeBron James and the Lakers after the four-time MVP scored a late free throw.

Denver’s record without Jamal Murray has dropped to 4-4. The Nuggets will be hoping they’d improve that behind another expected great night by Nikola Jokic on Friday.