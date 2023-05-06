Watch - Nikola Jokic throws an insane cross-court pass in Game 3

Nikola Jokic has made a claim as the best passing big man in NBA history. "The Joker" averaged 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists this season and could have reached at least 10.0 APG if injuries had not gotten in the way.

In Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, Jokic dished out a pass that would have made Magic Johnson proud.

Creep in on Jokic on the weakside at your own risk...my goodness...

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne was watching Jokic orchestrate the play from the top of the key. Payne's man, Bruce Brown, stood at the corner for a potential three-pointer.

The Suns' backup point guard crept towards the middle of the lane, acting as another help defender. Jokic's lefty no-look dime caught everyone in the arena, including Payne, by surprise that Brown was left wide open.

Brown allowed Payne to fly by before stepping into an uncontested jumper. Nikola Jokic has been showing off his passing skills in Game 3. He might reach double figures before half-time.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets couldn't keep up with the Phoenix Suns' fiery second-quarter surge

Bruce Bown's bucket off Nikola Jokic's pass tied the game at 39 with 8:03 left in the second period. Phoenix would go on a big run as the quarter progressed.

The Suns will be hoping to get on the board in the series, with the Nuggets leading 2-0 heading into Game 3.

