Watch: Nikola Jokic turns on the jets before leaping into the air to make a stunning grab

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has been making headlines in recent days for his humorous media remarks. Jokic has cracked jokes about his lack of off-season training and displayed a general lack of excitement for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

However, as Jokic and the Nuggets undergo training camp, it appears that the reigning NBA Finals MVP is already starting to loosen up a bit.

During a recent Nuggets practice, the team had some fun playing football. This includes Jokic, who could be seen sprinting down the court and skying through the air to receive a three-quarter-court pass. The big man then converted on a one-handed reception to the applause of his teammates.

Watch the lighthearted moment below:

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on the Nuggets’ upcoming title defense

Nikola Jokic showed light excitement regarding the Denver Nuggets gearing up to defend their 2023 NBA championship. However, he and his co-star Jamal Murray still touched on the team’s hopes to win back-to-back titles during media day on Monday.

Murray first spoke about how he feels confident that the Nuggets can win their second straight title:

“I just think we can do it again,” Murray said. “I think that's the biggest thing, just being able to repeat and go through the adversity and ups and downs of this season. Just be ready by April and going to June.”

However, Jokic took a more nonchalant approach to Denver’s title defense. The big man highlighted his desire for his team to just have a good time and be as competitive as possible:

“Just to win as much games as possible and try to have fun during that period,” Jokic said. “Go get the opportunity to win another one. Probably that's going to be the next step for us.”

Jokic then added that since the Nuggets are already back, they might as well win another title:

“Like Jamal said, like why not we win again?” Jokic said.

Jokic and Denver experienced very little resistance during their 2023 title run. The Nuggets went 16-4 overall and were not taken to seven games by any of their four opponents. Meanwhile, in the eyes of many, Jokic earned the title of best player in the league.

This came as the big man secured his first NBA Finals MVP to go along with his two regular-season MVPs. So, given that Jokic has already reached the pinnacle of success, most would probably agree that his laidback approach is more than fair.