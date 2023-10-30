Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. hilariously copies Devin Booker's iconic look for Halloween

It is Halloween season and celebrities from different industries have come up with creative ideas for their costumes. The annual tradition of donning Halloween costumes never fails to bring joy, and this year is no different. Odell Beckham Jr. donned a comical costume, mimicking Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Odell's fit for the night was shared by ClutchPoints on their official X handle. They shared a clip where OBJ was seen sporting khaki pants, white sneakers and white uppers. He completed the outfit with a matching cap.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker, celebrating his 27th birthday, took to Instagram with a post titled "Prez." The post included a slow-motion practice video set to the song "Daylight" by Drake.

His Suns teammate Kevin Durant and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell were among the first people to wish him on social media. KD commented, “One of one..none before, none to come”, while OBJ wrote, “Kinflok….Ain’t nobody better!! You changed my life happy bday”.

Odell and Booker have been good friends for a while now. The former even named Booker as his favorite player in the NBA.

On the other hand, Booker and KD became close friends after the 'Slim Reaper' was traded to the Suns.

Phoenix Suns gearing up for a title charge this season

The Suns will be looking for a serious title charge this season. After losing to the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the playoffs last season, the Suns front office has made some changes to the team's roster.

They traded for another superstar in the form of Bradley Beal in the off-season, thereby forming a big 3 with him, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. After a strong showing in the pre-season, the Suns have started the regular season well.

Even though the trio are yet to play together, the Suns have recorded two wins so far and a loss against the LA Lakers. The Suns supporting cast has done well in the first three games of the season so far.

If the big 3 of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker can manage to stay healthy as the season progresses, the Phoenix Suns could prove to be one of the top contenders for the Larry O'Brien trophy.