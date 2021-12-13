Watch: On this day- James Harden goes off for a 50 point triple-double against the LA Lakers in a 126-111 Houston Rockets win

James Harden sat out to rest in the Brooklyn Nets’ win over the hapless Detroit Pistons on Sunday. With the win, the Nets improved their East-leading record to 19-8.

The former MVP and scoring champ is having the worst season of his career since his third year in the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His shaky performances this season are in stark contrast to what he regularly did against the best in the NBA over the past few years.

Three years ago, on December 13, 2018, James Harden lit up LeBron James and the LA Lakers for a 50-point triple-double. In 35 minutes of action, the Beard finished with an even 50 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists with two steals. He shot 14-26 from the field, including 4-12 from three-point range, and drained 18-19 free throws.

Early in the fourth quarter of that game, James Harden was gassed and asked head coach Mike D’Antoni to take him out. Harden returned with about five minutes left in the pivotal quarter and scored 11 points to tow the Rockets past the Lakers. Those 11 crunch-time points were crucial in helping his team get the win and a personal accolade as the icing on the cake.

The 50-point triple-double moved him past former teammate and triple-double king Russell Westbrook for the most 50-point triple-doubles in NBA history. He accomplished three of them in 2018, including a masterpiece and the only 60-point triple-double in history against the Orlando Magic. Harden currently has five 50-point triple-doubles to his name.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko 🎂 Happy 32nd birthday to James Harden!



📊 877 GP, 25.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.5 APG

🎯 44.4 FG%, 36.3 3P%, 85.8 FT%

⭐️ 9x (2013-2021)

🏆 2012 SMOY, 2018 MVP



James Harden was the reigning MVP during the 2018-19 season. He led the NBA in scoring at the time with 36.1 PPG, which also happens to be his career-high. The Brooklyn Nets are still hoping that this version of the 11x All-Star will somehow appear to help Kevin Durant carry the team.

James Harden’s 2018-19 season vs his current 2021-22 campaign

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are still waiting for the James Harden of old to show up this season [Photo: Nothin' But Nets]

James Harden's raw stats in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 campaigns will immediately tell the tale of two years that were seemingly played by two different players. The difference in the figures is quite remarkable, even for non-basketball fans. The significant contrast between the two years is an eye-opener.

Season: PPG RPG APG FG% 3FG% FTA FTM eFG% TS% 2018-19 36.1 6.6 7.5 44.2% 36.8% 11 9.7 54.1% 61.6% 2021-22 20.8 7.9 9.6 40.4% 33.7% 7.4 6.5 48.8% 58.2%

The Brooklyn Nets were pre-season favorites to win the NBA championship this season after their performance against the defending champs in the last playoffs. Without Kyrie Irving and a hobbled James Harden, KD did an improbable job of almost dragging the depleted Nets to the finals.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



・ Hasn't been same since hamstring injury

・ Age & attrition

・ Pressure is on again in Brooklyn



"James Harden should be an All-Star this year. The problem is the Nets need him to be a superstar."

Irving is ineligible to play without the vaccine, while Harden disappears from time to time, leaving Durant as the only consistent weapon for the Nets.

For the Brooklyn Nets to achieve what owner Joe Tsai calls their “lofty aspirations,” they need that version of James Harden that terrorized the NBA.

