Watch: Once rumored to be trade partners, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving seen working out together

Despite enduring multiple trade rumors, Russell Westbrook has remained consistent with his unwavering work ethic, even though his efficiency has declined in recent years.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his relentless drive and determination to win. That has made him one of the most dynamic and passionate players in the NBA.

In a recent clip, Westbrook was seen engaged in a workout session alongside Kyrie Irving. The brief 10-second video captured Irving passing the ball to Westbrook while he was positioned in the corner. Aftet that, Westbrook drove to the basket and hammered in a thunderous dunk.

Here's the video of their workout session:

Westbrook proved himself worthy of an NBA rotation spot after a bumpy start to the regular season with the Los Angeles Lakers last year. After joining the LA Clippers, the former MVP averaged 15.8 ppg, 7.6 apg and 4.9 rpg in 21 games.

During the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, Westbrook continued to make a strong impact. Despite losing in five games, the two-time scoring champion impressed while mostly missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, averaging 23.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 7.6 apg.

He was re-signed by the LA Clippers to a team-friendly two-year deal with a player option in the second year. However, before he was rerouted to the Clippers, Westbrook was almost traded for Irving.

NBA insider Jovan Buha reported in February that the Lakers were interested in acquiring Irving in a deal that would have sent Westbrook and the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

The rumors were at their height when the Lakers were trying to rescue their season, as the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed to establish synergy.

There were even reports suggesting that James was interested in the Lakers acquiring Irving, with whom he had secured the championship during their time together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Eventually, the Lakers went on another route. They traded away Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and their 2027 first-round pick to acquire D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-team, eight-player deal.

Irving, meanwhile, was traded to the Mavericks alongside Markieff Morris in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and the 2027 and 2029 second-round picks.

Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving once expressed appreciation for each other’s work ethic

Before the start of a Lakers-Nets game in January, when Westbrook and Irving were still on their respective previous teams, the two were the first players on the court for warm-up.

Here's how their interaction went:

"I knew greatness would be out here early!" Irving told Westbrook.

"Somebody gotta do it," Westbrook said.

Irving followed up:

"Some people show up right on time. Does it go unnoticed? Do people appreciate it?"

"No," Westbrook responded.

"But we understand," Kyrie said.

"For sure. Yes, sir," Westbrook said.

Despite receiving criticism for various reasons, the work ethic of both Westbrook and Irving is unquestionable.

