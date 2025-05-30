Watch: Pacers fan brutally ambushed by Knicks supporters in shocking post-game brawl outside MSG

After taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the conference finals, the Indiana Pacers entered Madison Square Garden Thursday looking to put the New York Knicks away. Following the action, videos surfaced of a fan being tormented as he attempted to leave the arena.

Thanks to strong showings from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks were able to secure a 111-94 victory and force a Game 6. With the series extending another game, New York fans were amped up in the streets Thursday night.

A video has gone viral online of a Pacers fan being caught in a sea of New York patrons. Along with being yelled at, things escalated to a physical level. Along with being pushed around, the Knicks fans proceeded to rip off all the Indiana gear the person was wearing before finally letting him leave.

Though it doesn't appear that anybody was injured in this incident, it is still an incredibly bad look for the New York fan base. Heckling a supporter of an opposing team is one thing, but this situation crosses a line on so many levels.

Coming off a defeat in Game 5, Indiana now finds themselves with a chance to secure a spot in the NBA Finals on their home floor Saturday.

Pacers fans have regularly been bombarded by Knicks fans

Incidents like what happened on Thursday night are far from a one-off occurrence. Pacers fans have had to deal with numerous physical acts as the conference finals rage on.

Earlier in this series, a video went viral of an array of New Yorkers following around a lone person in a Tyrese Haliburton jersey. At first, it seems as though they are just following him around and joking at his expense while they record videos. However, similar to what happened after Game 5, things escalated as time went on.

Soon, people can be seen throwing full bags of trash at the Pacers fan as he tries to evade the crowd. The fan then seems to try and speed up to get away from everyone, to which the Knicks fans appear to chase him.

Luckily for Indiana fans, dealing with New Yorkers won't last much longer this season. If Haliburton and company take care of business in Game 6, they'll be on a collision course with the OKC Thunder in the finals. However, if things do go to a Game 7, it will mean this series will go back to New York for one final matchup.

