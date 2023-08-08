Watch: Paolo Banchero comes up with a massive block just seconds after turning it over

Paolo Banchero and Team USA are deep in their preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Americans will have a series of five tune-up games starting with tonight’s matchup against Puerto Rico.

With the US leading 71-55 in the third quarter, Banchero’s lazy pass was tipped by Phillip Wheeler and stolen by Isaiah Pineiro. The Puerto Ricans pushed it quickly to the other end back to Wheeler but Banchero made up for his error with this:

The Orlando Magic star made headlines after he decided to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. He previously intended to play for Italy in EuroBasket 22 but didn’t see a minute of action. The head honcho of Italy’s basketball program lambasted the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year for his actions.

The Italians’ loss, though, is the American’s gain. Against the Puerto Ricans, Paolo Banchero showed off his versatility on both ends of the floor.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr started with Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. It looks like Banchero’s role in the team will be to spark the team off the bench.

The former Duke stalwart will likely spend most of his minutes with other reserves such as Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis and Josh Hart. It doesn’t matter whether is a member of the starting unit or not. Kerr will need everyone to be ready and compete as they try to redeem themselves from last year’s humiliating seventh-place finish.

Paolo Banchero and Team USA’s length and versatility posed problems for the Puerto Ricans

Steve Kerr, even without trials, had already envisioned the kind of players he wanted to play for Team USA. He was looking forward to forming a team with length, versatility and mobility. Against the Puerto Ricans, those qualities were in abundance and caused their opponents problems.

Banchero, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Austin Reaves were particularly impactful on both ends of the floor. Puerto Rico isn’t one of the favorites but Kerr will be encouraged by what his team showed.

The Golden State Warriors coach was part of Gregg Popovich’s staff that underwhelmed in China four years ago. He will have made his assessment and chosen the players he believed will make Team USA better competitors.

Paolo Banchero and the rest of the Americans will have four more games to prepare before the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Everything Team USA showed today will be further tested when they take on Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Aug. 12. Spain, the title-favorites along with the Americans, will be next on Aug. 13.

