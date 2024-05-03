WATCH: Patrick Beverley chucks ball at Pacers fan in frustration after Bucks get eliminated from 2024 NBA Playoffs

After helping the Milwaukee Bucks pull off an improbable win two nights ago, Patrick Beverley couldn’t do the same on Thursday. Beverley played his best game of the season on Tuesday as the Bucks stave off elimination with a 115-92 victory. “Mr. 94 Feet” couldn’t replicate his performance as they were drubbed 120-98 by the Pacers in Indiana.

Damian Lillard returned after getting shelved for two games due to a right Achilles injury. With “Dame Time” back in the lineup, Beverley didn’t have the same impact on the game as he did previously. Bucks coach Doc Rivers took him out with about three minutes to go as the Pacers marched to victory.

Behind the Milwaukee Bucks were a bunch of loud Indiana Pacers fans who were lustily cheering for the home team. From out of nowhere, this incident happened between Patrick Beverley and one of Indiana’s supporters:

The reason for the commotion hasn’t been ascertained yet. The fan in question might have been relentlessly trolling “Pat Bev” for him to react like that. Or, the point guard might have been just so pissed off that he couldn’t take the ribbing.

Beverley's night ended with the Pacers already out of reach. He had six points, five assists and two rebounds, numbers that were far off compared to his Game 5 output.

Patrick Beverley could be retained by the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks sent Cam Payne and a second-round pick to acquire "Mr. 94 Feet" before this year's trade deadline. Patrick Beverley was brought in to help shore up Milwaukee's awful perimeter defense in the wake of Jrue Holiday's trade to the Portland Trail Blazers.

While the Bucks got Damian Lillard, they also lost arguably their best and versatile defender in the exchange. Beverley delivered as hoped and then some, particularly in the playoffs.

Doc Rivers eventually inserted "Pat Bev" into the starting lineup in the 76ers' last four regular-season games. The coach had to move Malik Beasley to the bench to fortify the team's defense.

Patrick Beverley kept that job until the Bucks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers. He has been asked to play as the team's primary perimeter defender and co-playmaker when Damian Lillard sits or plays the two spot. Without "Dame Time" in Game 5, Beverley delivered his best performance of the season to help extend the series.

The Milwaukee Bucks have some decisions to make in the offseason which might include giving Beverley a new contract.