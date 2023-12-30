Watch: Phoenix star guard Bradley Beal getting 'shots up' ahead of Hornets vs Suns game

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets after being out since Dec. 15 due to a sprained ankle. Beal's return is expected in the Suns' upcoming six-game homestand.

As Beal continues to increase the intensity of his rehabilitation regimen, there has been encouraging news recently. Here's the video of Beal getting 'shots up' ahead of the Hornets-Suns game ahead of a potential return:

Beal has seen a lot of setbacks this season, so it's reasonable to anticipate early limitations. The Suns have been cautious with his recovery, buthis return will be a significant boost for the team, which has been playing well despite his absence.

Beal's return will also give the Suns more depth and scoring options, as he's one of the league's top scorers. He has only played six games this season.

Phoenix Suns' "Big Three" ft. Bradley Beal and their season aspirations

The Phoenix Suns' season aspirations revolve around their "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, who form the NBA's most prolific trio.

The trio not only score but also playmake, with Booker playing point guard, and all three emphasising aggression to open up opportunities for their teammates.

The Suns acquired Beal to elevate their ceiling after losing in the second round of the playoffs. When all three stars are at their peak, there aren't many trios across the league that are harder to stop.

The Suns plan to compete for a title, and their Big Three is key to achieving that. However, they have faced challenges due to injuries, with Booker, Durant and Beal missing time this season.

The fact that the Suns have 53 games left and that Bradley Beal should shortly recover from his ankle injury gives them hope despite the setbacks. The Suns' depth may be a concern, but they have added valuable players in the three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks to address the issue.

The Big Three's chemistry and continuity are crucial for the Suns' success. The team needs all three players to stay healthy and play to their best to make a significant impact in the loaded Western Conference.