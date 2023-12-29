"Watch the Pistons lose": Youtuber makes cross-border trek with comical t-shirt to witness Detroit Pistons' 28-game losing streak

The Detroit Pistons are mired in the longest single-season losing streak in the NBA with 27 games. To snap out of their slump, they have to take on the Boston Celtics, the team with the best record in the NBA. Detroit’s situation has caught the attention of the sports world and many are wondering how they would fare against the Celtics.

The Pistons have had several chances of ending the streak. For one reason or another, they just have not been able to overcome the hump. Some Detroit fans are at TD Garden to support their beleaguered team.

One of those who went to the arena is YouTuber Troydan. His intention for going to the game can never be mistaken. He had this imprinted on his shirt:

“I flew from Canada to watch the Pistons lose 28 games.”

Boston Celtics fans would surely love the trolling. Detroit Pistons aficionados, safe to say, have something different to say about the bold announcement. Troydan is from Canada and is quite popular due to his NBA 2K videos. He is also a big fan of the MLB and posts videos about his analysis of the said sport.

Unfortunately for the YouTuber, he might end up becoming a meme if the Pistons eventually hold on for a big win. The Celtics could be on the cusp of their most humiliating loss of the season. After 24 minutes of action, Detroit has taken an unimaginable 66-47 lead.

Cade Cunningham has been doing all he can to end the Detroit Pistons’ losing streak

In the 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Cade Cunningham had 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. The Detroit Pistons' inability to execute down the stretch, however, cost them the game.

Against the Boston Celtics tonight, he has already tallied 22 points, three assists, three steals and one rebound. Detroit’s roster will have to continue stepping up for the losing streak to end. Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have given Cunningham superb support in the first half.

Boston is down mainly because it couldn’t hit wide-open shots. Detroit has been doing its best on defense but the Celtics have helped them by repeatedly misfiring on jumpers. The game will be even more interesting if and when they start to make their usual shots.

Boston doesn’t have Jaylen Brown who is out with a back contusion but they still have Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. The Detroit Pistons will desperately try to close them out but the home team is stacked and is expected to give a fight.

Troydan will be sweating in his seat if the Celtics don't start to mount a comeback in the third quarter.