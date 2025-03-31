Watch: Pistons-Timberwolves all-out brawl erupts as Naz Reid & Ron Holland get physical after foul call

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Things got heated in the second quarter of their game as Reid got involved in an all-out brawl.

Prior to the brawl, Naz tried to make his way inside the paint, only to be fouled by the Pistons' Ron Holland. The Wolves' big man didn't appreciate the foul and immediately confronted Holland.

The Pistons forward also didn't like Reid waving his finger at him. Both players got close to each other, resulting in Donte DiVincenzo getting involved to back up Reid.

After DiVincenzo and Holland exchanged shoves, the Wolves player put his arm across the Pistons player's neck, then took him down to the ground. Pistons players Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser then got involved as the brawl grew in front of fans seated behind the basket.

Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser have all been ejected from Sunday's game in the aftermath of their brawl.

Reid, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, had just two points in 10 minutes at the time of his ejection. DiVincenzo had six points, three, rebounds, and three assists, while Holland had four points for the Pistons.

Naz Reid likely coming back to Minnesota

Naz Reid is currently in the second year of a three-year, $42 million extension. However, he only has a player option for next year worth $15 million, so there's a chance that Reid could test free agency in the offseason if he decides not to sign the option.

But according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN in an article published last week, the "general belief" around the league is that Reid will remain with the Wolves next season. As of the moment, there aren't any reports regarding whether Reid will sign the player option in his contract or request an extension.

Another player up for free agency is Julius Randle. Botemps also believes that Randle will opt to remain in Minnesota next season. Similar to Naz Reid, Julius has a player option for next season. It'll be up to him whether he decides to sign it, request for an extension, or test out free agency.

