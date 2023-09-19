Watch: Police footage of Cavaliers President Koby Altman's arrest for OVI goes viral

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday. He was charged with operating a vehicle under impairment. Video from his arrest and field sobriety test have been released on social media and have since gone viral. The traffic stop occurred at 9 p.m. local time. The body cam footage of the arrest shows Altman completing three different steps of the sobriety test.

You can watch the footage from the police officer’s body cam in the tweets below. Altman at one point has a disagreement with the officer. He blames the law enforcement official for his lack of balance while attempting one of the sobriety tests.

“You made me mess up,” Koby Altman said.

Altman was offered a breath test after the field tests. He refused to do so and was subsequently arrested. However, in the video and according to police reports, Altman was cooperative and respectful to the state troopers.

Altman was released on bail. He will be required to appear in person in court regarding the charges.

There was no word on whether the NBA or the Cavaliers will enact any punishment on Altman. Both sides may wait for the justice system and court process to finalize. There has been no announcement of any potential suspension.

Who is Koby Altman?

Koby Altman turned 41 on Saturday. He is the current president of basketball operations with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He began his career in the Cleveland front office in 2012. He started in player personnel. He then worked his way up to assistant general manager.

Altman gained a promotion to general manager in 2017. He was then elevated to president in January 2022. Altman signed an extension with the team at the same time. The deal runs through the 2027-28 season.

Altman was a key figure in bringing LeBron James back to Cleveland in 2014. He was also one of the main men who built the current Cavs roster that made the playoffs for the first time without James since 1998. Altman pulled off the major trade that brought All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs. He also was involved in drafting Darius Garland.

The Cavs will try to rebound this season and stay competitive in a loaded Eastern Conference. They traded for Max Strus this offseason. They also signed Ty Jerome, Tristan Thompson, Georges Niang and Caris Lavert this summer.