Watch: Punches thrown as massive fight breaks out between Knicks and Pacers fans after Game 3

The New York Knicks stormed back from a 20-point deficit in Game 3 on Sunday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to beat the Indiana Pacers 106-100. However, some Knicks and Pacers fans were feeling the heat after the game, which led to a fight somewhere in Indianapolis.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan with the username @pplcallme_Ky shared a video of several fans throwing punches in a restaurant in Indianapolis. One side was Knicks fans because one of them was wearing a Jalen Brunson jersey.

The other side featured a guy wearing a light blue hoodie, who ate several shots to the face from several people. Before things escalated even further, a bunch of Pacers broke up both sides as other patrons chanted "F*ck New York" at the Knicks fans, who were escorted outside.

Here's a video of the fight:

Based on the red bricks in the background, it's possibly the same bar John Haliburton was seen in Game 1, celebrating the Indiana Pacers' comeback win. John was banned from attending his son, Tyrese Haliburton's, games after his antics in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the details of the fight, it's unclear if any cops got involved or any arrests were made. Another video showed the New York Knicks fan with the Jalen Brunson jersey celebrating his team's come-from-behind victory. Minutes later, punches were thrown, and now they're viral.

It's not the first incident involving fans in this series, with one Pacers fan going viral after garbage was thrown at him by angry fans in New York during the Game 6 celebrations two weeks ago.

Tyrese Haliburton gave tickets to the man attacked by Knicks fans in New York

As mentioned above, a Pacers fan named Hans Perez was attacked during the celebration of New York's first conference finals appearance since 2000. The fan got caught by a mob of angry New Yorkers, with trash getting thrown at him, including a couple of big trash bags full of garbage.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show last week, Tyrese Haliburton invited Perez to Game 4, offering him his father's tickets that have been rescinded following his ban.

"Everybody in our organization wants to make sure you're taken care of," Haliburton said. "All the team's excited to meet you. It's all we've been talking about."

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals is on Tuesday, back at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

