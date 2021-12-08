Watch: “Put me down Wes!!! I miss you too” - Giannis Antetokounmpo shares a hilarious interaction with Wes Matthews as the duo reunite in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are reminding everyone just how good they can be after a slew of injuries got them off to a shaky start. With the roster starting to get healthy and a few old hands joining the defending champs, the Bucks look as formidable as ever.

Several days after signing former All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins, the Milwaukee Bucks have also acquired Wes Matthews. Matthews played for the Bucks in the 2019-20 season before leaving the team for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two-time MVP posted a story on Instagram about the heartfelt meeting between old friends, which would not be complete without a fireman’s carry.

Deezy 🌩 @DozManDark Wes Matthews strong as hell

The 35-year old veteran’s return has excited Giannis Antetokounmpo since the two were previously known for their pre-game horseplay. The Milwaukee Bucks caught national attention with their pre-game wrestling routine with the Greek Freak and Matthews playing starring roles.

The fireman’s carry looked awfully tame to what Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews had done before. They were a legitimate tag-team combo that was the unofficial champion in the bowls of NBA arenas before pregame introductions. The WWE’s already sky-high popularity will definitely get a boost should these two find their way there after retirement.

Kane Pitman @KanePitman "LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BOYS AND GIRLS, CHILDREN OF ALL AGES. THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND THE NBA WRESTLING FEDERATION PROUDLY PRESENT TO YOU, ITS NBAWF TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF THE WORRRRRLD.



"LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BOYS AND GIRLS, CHILDREN OF ALL AGES. THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND THE NBA WRESTLING FEDERATION PROUDLY PRESENT TO YOU, ITS NBAWF TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF THE WORRRRRLD.

THE GREEK FREAK GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO; THE BAD ASS WESLEY MATTHEWS – THE NEW AGE BUCKS!" https://t.co/9h7AHDfHCv

How can Wes Matthews help Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks defend the title?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks could use Wes Matthews' veteran leadership and locker room presence to defend their NBA championship. [Photo: WVNS]

In Wes Matthews' lone season with the Milwaukee Bucks, he started all 67 games he played in. That will certainly not be the case with his second stint with the team. The Bucks should continue to roll with Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo when the latter returns from a lengthy injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed Wes Matthews as another leader in the locker room with a steady hand on the basketball court. He is also a solid player who can provide decent minutes when called on for matchup purposes or if the injury bug hits the team. Matthews’ familiarity with head coach Mike Budenholzer’s system will be an added bonus.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee. Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee.

At the very least, he gives Giannis Antetokounmpo a comfortable wrestling buddy to be around.

