Watch: Rare video of late commissioner David Stern trying out LeBron James’ jacket at 2003 NBA draft surfaces

LeBron James might not be known for creating fashion statements on a regular basis, but on draft night in 2003, he certainly did. So much so that even the NBA's commissioner wanted a piece of that action.

Footage uploaded by NBA takes us back two decades to arguably the most anticipated draft night in the league's history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Posts from the nba community on Reddit

LeBron James' white suit jacket became an instant classic. On the biggest night of his life so far, James went for a bold fashion statement and hit the jackpot.

The NBA's Commissioner at the time, David Stern, approached James pre-draft and made conversation about his dressing style. Trying on what looks like a super-sized, Stern is seen visibly appreciating the "Chosen One" for his choice of clothing after James helps him get it on.

David Stern was captured joking with LeBron James about his jacket pre-draft.

David Stern went on to award LeBron James his MVP trophy during his time with the Miami Heat.

David Stern was seen joking with his league's new crown jewel pre-draft in 2003. Stern showed considerable interest in the dressing choice of his future star and declared his interest in emulating James' fashion decision on draft night.

"I'm going to conduct the draft in this after I announce you," said David Stern to LeBron James.

Stern certainly did not go ahead with his plan. We may have been robbed of a greater fashion statement than the one James even intended to make.

Considering how James did go No.1 as expected at the time, Stern certainly would have had to spend some time wearing a super-sized white jacket. That would have certainly been an image for the ages in the NBA archives. For now, this brief snippet is what the NBA world is left with.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)