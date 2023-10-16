Watch: Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic hits tough shot over Andre Drummond

Nikola Jokic isn't exactly known for his finesse or elegance on the court. In fact, some may argue that he has one of the goofiest forms in the NBA today. However, that never stopped Jokic from winning back-to-back MVPs and notching his first championship last season. Having said that, Jokic proved once again why his form doesn't matter when knocking down tough shots over opponents.

During the first quarter of the preseason matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, Nikola Jokic hit his signature "Somber Shuffle" jump shot over Andre Drummond. Jokic was well-defended by Drummond, but that didn't stop him from scoring over his opponent's face.

Jokic's form may not be the most beautiful to witness, however, he's proven that form is just an aesthetic and what matters is how efficient you can be on the hardwood.

Can Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets defend the title?

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will bear the title of defending champions for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. This recognition comes with a target on their backs, as many teams will aim to displace the Nuggets in the regular season. Teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers, and Phoenix Suns all aim to make their way to the Finals this year.

Yet, toppling Denver is no simple task when they have the formidable "Joker" leading their charge. Jokic's offensive prowess more than compensates for his defensive limitations. The Nuggets' big man is a remarkably versatile player, displaying skills in scoring, playmaking, and rebounding.

The 2023 playoffs attested to the struggles opposing teams faced in containing the Serbian giant. Regardless of the tactics employed to impede him, the reigning NBA Finals MVP consistently found ways to put the ball in the basket. Time and time again, Nikola proved that it doesn't take a nice form to sink a shot.