Watch: Returning Jamal Murray sinks absurd logo shot to beat the buzzer

Jamal Murray is back with a bang for the Denver Nuggets for Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets. “Glitch” had missed the defending champs’ last 11 games due to a hamstring strain. Denver was only 6-5 during that stretch. They have struggled without their second-best player and starting point guard.

Early in the first quarter against the Rockets, Murray showed Nuggets fans what they have been missing when he did this:

Dillon Brooks had clamped down on Michael Porter Jr. along the sidelines. “MPJ” tried to attempt a step-back jump shot but decided to pass the ball out to Murray. With the shot clock winding down and no one within a few feet of him, he hoisted a deep three that went in.

Aaron Holiday tried to bother Jamal Murray by putting up a hand. The Rockets guard, however, was too far and somewhat disinterested in contesting a shot near the halfcourt line.

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone had a non-committal answer when asked if Murray is under minute restriction. He played 13 minutes in the first half and finished with nine points, four assists and two rebounds. “Glitch” shot 2-8, both baskets coming from three-pointers.

Jamal Murray sparked the Denver Nuggets to an impressive first half

Nikola Jokic is back in the lineup after sitting out the Denver Nuggets game against the LA Clippers on Monday. He is back to his dominant self, ending the first half with 17 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and one block.

Murray’s presence has given “The Joker” his usual partner in diagnosing defenses. With both superstars in the lineup, the Nuggets roared to an early 41-26 first-quarter lead. There was more energy and the crowd boosted the vibrant atmosphere.

After 24 minutes, Denver headed into the locker room with a 76-59 advantage. Michael Porter Jr., who was criticized for his sub-par performances in Jamal Murray’s absence, is also having a big night. He had a game-high 23 points in the first half to go with six rebounds and three assists. Reggie Jackson, who was relegated back to the bench with Murray’s return, is putting in his impact. He had 10 points in 13 minutes.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone noted how his team needed a spark in their previous games. They just got a little of that with Murray’s introduction back into the starting lineup. Denver got off to a good start but they need to keep their foot on the gas to emerge as winners.