Watch: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson turns into ‘Left-Handed’ Kobe Bryant at FIBA World Cup 2023

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did his best Kobe Bryant impersonation on Saturday in Jordan's FIBA World Cup opening game against Greece. Hollis-Jefferson looked like a left-handed Bryant out there, wearing the same number No. 24, the same forearm band and knocking down tough shots.

In a video posted by FIBA, Hollis-Jefferson put on a show in front of many Filipino fans inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. He was making contested shots and driving through the lane like the late, great LA Lakers legend.

Hollis-Jefferson finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists. He was also efficient in 33 minutes, going 7-for-11 from the field and 9-for-11 from free throws. However, it was not enough to prevent Jordan's 92-71 loss.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did all he could for Jordan but Greece was just too much. He barely had help from his Jordan teammates, with only Ahmad Dwairi, Sami Bzai and Freddy Ibrahim reaching double-digit points. Jordan shot the ball poorly and failed to make it tough for Greece.

Giannoulis Larentzakis led the way for the Greeks with 19 points and three assists. Ioannis Papapetrou and Thomas Walkup each scored 13 points while Nikos Rogkavopoulos added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Jordan has no time to think about their loss to Greece. They will face New Zealand on Monday before a matchup with Team USA on Aug. 30. They are likely to have a tough time with both teams but fans can still watch Hollis-Jefferson pay tribute to Kobe Bryant out there.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson discusses playing in the NBA, in the Philippines and for Jordan

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of Jordan against Greece at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's own Itiel Estudillo after Jordan's game against Greece, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson briefly talked about his career. Hollis-Jefferson has been in the NBA, in the PBA in the Philippines and now plays for Jordan's national team.

"At the end of the day, it's about experience," Hollis-Jefferson said. "It's about knowing the game. It's about helping as you see fit and you know having that connection with the coach (Wesam Al-Sous).

"Coach coached a lot of players. He's been around the game a long time so being there to talk to him and pick his brain and vice versa. It helps the team get much better. It's definitely an honor to be able to play in all those places but right now the focus is Jordan and how we can win."

