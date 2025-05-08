WATCH: Rowdy Knicks fans irritate Celtics staffer into losing her temper in tense confrontation

The New York Knicks are on top of the world right now. Knicks fans flooded TD Garden to witness them come back from yet another 20-point deficit, winning 91-90 to secure a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics.

Knicks fans are quite passionate and would go to great lengths for their team, and they were walking on cloud nine after another epic performance.

That's why they were chanting and celebrating instead of leaving the arena, while one Boston Celtics staffer was crashing out. As shown in a now-viral clip, the staffer was literally begging someone for help and wanted to get them out, but to no avail.

Here's the video:

The infuriated staffer was trying to get security to come and get them out of the arena, and she even fell into the seats as she tried to remove one of the fans there.

To be fair, the Knicks fans weren't thrashing things or insulting anybody. They were just chanting and celebrating together after one of the biggest wins in recent franchise history.

Then again, while some fans online claimed that the staffer was upset because the Celtics lost, she might have just wanted to go home after a long day of work.

Tom Thibodeau gushes about teamwork after Knicks upset Celtics again

The Knicks now head back to the Big Apple with a 2-0 series lead, having shown that they can't be counted out of any game, regardless of the score.

The Game 2 win was a big boost of confidence for a Knicks team that not only wasn't given much of a chance to advance, but that had lost all four games against the Celtics this season.

When asked about the key to pulling off another epic comeback win, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tipped his hat to his players for feeding off one another:

“Teamwork is what wins,” Thibodeau said. “It’s not the individual player as much as it is ‘how does the team function together’ and ‘how do they bring the best out of each other?’ And, when you think about the playoffs, the teams that are successful: It’s defense, it’s toughness, and it’s teamwork. You have to do this together. It’s very difficult to do individually.”

The Knicks are now two wins away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. While the series is far from over, the Knicks haven't been intimidated by the defending NBA champions.

