Watch: Russell Westbrook and Bogdan Bogdanovic get chippy amid intense Game 5 action

Things got heated between Russell Westbrook and Bogdanovic late in the third quarter of Game 5 of the Denver Nuggets-LA Clippers first-round series. Westbrook and Bogdanovic played well off the bench in a crucial postseason matchup.
With less than two minutes left in the third period, Westbrook fouled Bogdanovic to send him to the free-throw line. They exchanged barbs after the call and continued when the Serbian guard was at the charity stripe.
Before getting the ball for his first free throw, Bogdanovic approached Westbrook, who was beyond the arc. One of the referees called a technical foul on both players to diffuse the situation. Westbrook tried to appeal the decision since Bogdanovic approached him.
Here's the video of the chippy scuffle:
The situation didn't escalate further as both teams remained calm. Russell Westbrook had a fantastic game for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 21 points off the bench. Bogdan Bogdanovic also had a great game as a sub for the LA Clippers, scoring 18 points in 23 minutes.
The Nuggets were up big in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers gave them a scare when they mounted a comeback. But unlike Game 4, the hosts were able to stop the bleeding to take a 3-2 series lead following a 131-115 win.
Nikola Jokic had another triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Jamal Murray was the star of the show, putting up a game-high 43 points plus five rebounds and seven assists. Murray was hot from start to finish, dropping 3-point shots when the Nuggets needed it the most.
On the other hand, James Harden wasn't himself with just 11 points. Ivica Zubac was dominant with 27 points, while Kawhi Leonard scored 20.
Russell Westbrook makes history in Game 5 win
Russell Westbrook had his best game of the 2025 NBA playoffs on Tuesday. Westbrook finished with 21 points off the bench as the Denver Nuggets took a 3-2 series lead against the LA Clippers.
In addition to the win, Westbrook also made history by moving up in a couple of all-time playoff lists. According to Sports Illustrated, the former MVP is now 34th in all-time postseason field goals made with 1,023 and counting, passing one-time champion Paul Pierce.
Westbrook played his 126th playoff game, which puts him at 93rd place all-time, ahead of Dwight Howard and Bobby Jones. If the Nuggets go through a long postseason run, the legendary guard will continue his ascent in the record books.
