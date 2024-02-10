WATCH: Russell Westbrook and daughter show off their adorable matching dance moves

Russell Westbrook is one of the most fierce competitors in the NBA, earning him a strong reputation around the league. However, Westbrook does not shy away from showing his lighter side on the court through his dance moves.

Interestingly, Westbrook's wife, Nina, shared a video of her husband and daughter doing adorable matching dance moves. Here's the video:

Russell Westbrook does matching dances moves with daughter - Nina Westbrook's Instagram story

Russell Westbrook has three children, Noah, Skye and Jordyn, following his marriage with Nina on Aug. 29, 2015. When he's home with his family, his dancing moment with his daughter is how he usually is around his kids, in contrast to his attitude and energy on the court.

It was a wholesome moment between the two and offered a nice breather to Westbrook amid a challenging and draining NBA season with the LA Clippers.

Starting the morning on the right foot is always important to set the tone for the rest of the day, and having a heartwarming moment with his daughter is one way to do it for the nine-time NBA All-Star.

Russell Westbrook praised his wife, Nina, for keeping the family together strong

Holding a family down together is no easy feat to accomplish. But Russell Westbrook, fortunately, has his wife to help him in their journey together.

During an interview with People's Falen Hardge and Angela Andaloro on Nov. 16, 2022, the NBA star praised the efforts of his wife, Nina, in making sure that the family remains strong throughout everything.

"She's been holding s*** down from start to finish," Westbrook said, "and now been able to see her grow into the things that she's been wanting to do while still supporting me and doing stuff with the kids, and doing this and doing that.

"I'm just grateful to have a partner able to do all that sacrifice. Now we're here."

It's a challenging thing to play in a professional basketball league with constantly changing circumstances. But the LA Clippers guard is grateful for his wife being as supportive and patient as she is despite the changes transpiring in his career.

To make a marriage and a family work, sacrifices must have to be made, which requires great communication and collaboration from the couple. Through it all, the two have grown a lot over the years, which shows in how they nurture and take care of their children together.

