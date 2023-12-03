WATCH: Russell Westbrook enjoys father time with 3 kids & wife Nina Westbrook during NBA off-day

Russell Westbrook was seen spending some much-needed downtime with his wife, Nina Westbrook, and their three children soon after the LA Clippers edged out a 113-112 win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The mercurial point guard has been part of a Clippers unit that's struggled this season despite the addition of James Harden. The win against the Warriors put them ninth in the West with a 9-10 record.

But Westbrook, who has had a fluctuating run himself, was seen enjoying time with family as they were all hooping and laughing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The 35-year-old shares three children with Nina. The twin daughters, Skye and Jordyn. And a son, Noah Russell Westbrook.

Against the Warriors, Westbrook came off the bench to play for 19 minutes and tallied eight points, six rebounds, and two assists.

James Harden had a message for Russell Westbrook after his recent struggles

Ever since Russell Westbrook came off the bench, his minutes have fluctuated. From being the primary ball handler to getting used to a new role, the Clippers star has had a bit of a hot and cold run.

Despite the role, he has been putting in some good performances, which has translated to wins for the side struggling with consistency and momentum so far this regular season.

The one person who understood every bit of it was James Harden, who had played with Westbrook. 'The Beard' had some encouraging words for him:

"Just stay with it. It’s a long season. I know it’s probably frustrating for him, just because his minutes is fluctuating… We all need somebody to pick us up and tell us it’s gonna be okay."

Expand Tweet

Westbrook has averaged 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season. His last five games have seen him average 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

The LA Clippers are adjusting to playing on the floor with two dominant guards, and that transition sees the four stars trying to understand each other's gameplay and style better. The team has a good chunk of games to build their rhythm and continuity.

As for Westbrook, it will be about how he adjusts to coming off the bench and spearheads a unit while also sharing the court with three other stars who are astute ball-handlers.