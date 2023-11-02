Watch: Russell Westbrook faces wrath of Lakers fans on first road game against Clippers' cross-town rivals

Russell Westbrook and LA Lakers fans have no love lost. “Brodie” and Laker Nation, even during his days with the team, have had an often contentious relationship. During his struggles with the Lakers, he was repeatedly trolled and criticized by most fans who watched games at Crypto.com Arena. With the triple-double king now playing for the LA Clippers, the animosity towards him from Lakers fans has only gotten worse.

In the first game of the season between the Lakers and Clippers, Westbrook got this treatment from fans (via Tomer Azarly):

The booing wasn’t even as loud as before when Russell Westbrook was still one of LeBron James’ teammates. Back then, the arena sometimes turned into a circus with almost every Westbrook disappointing performance. Tonight, LA Clippers fans have his back. Instead of booing, they’re showing him appreciation with their claps.

Westbrook played nearly two seasons with the LA Lakers. In 130 games, he averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals. The much-ballyhooed trio of “Russ,” James and Anthony Davis, however, didn’t work. Westbrook was largely blamed by fans for that failure.

Lakers GM Darvin Ham eventually sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz via a three-team deal. The former MVP agreed to a buyout with the Jazz and ultimately signed with the LA Clippers. He played a crucial role last season in keeping Ty Lue unbeaten against the team he used to play for.

Russell Westbrook has resurrected his career since joining the LA Clippers

Many thought that Russell Westbrook’s career was coming to an end. He agreed to a role off the bench to give the LA Lakers every chance of succeeding. Still, his former team didn’t think his sacrifice was the answer to their struggles.

The Utah Jazz, who are rebuilding, easily agreed to a buyout with the former OKC Thunder superstar. Westbrook agreed to sign with the Clippers on a minimum deal.

The playoffs, however, reminded everyone of what the former MVP can do when he has the ball in his hands. Without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard available just in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns, Westbrook held the fort without the two superstars.

Against Kevin Durant and the Suns, Russell Westbrook averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. The numbers weren’t shallow, either. He made an impact on both ends of the court. LA nearly forced a win on a few occasions simply because Westbrook refused to give up.

Leading into this season, the LA Clippers signed him to a two-year $7.8 million contract. From someone who could have been out in the league, he has shown his worth to the NBA.