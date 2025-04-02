Watch: Russell Westbrook gets into heated argument with fans after massive blunder

Russell Westbrook was seen getting into a heated argument with fans courtside after the Nuggets' close loss on Tuesday. Denver rode on Nikola Jokic's masterful 60-point performance, but Westbrook's gaffe in the final seconds hurt the team's chances of bagging a win.

The mercurial guard was seen heading into the tunnel, but turned back and got into an interaction with one of the fans. While the dialogue wasn't audible, the 36-year-old looked miffed during the interaction.

The close game hinged on a disappointing play by Westbrook, who fouled Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. The result was the T-Wolves star sinking the free throws, leading to a close 140-139 loss in overtime. Russell Westbrook finished with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and five blocks.

Nuggets HC Michael Malone expresses sympathy for Russell Westbrook

Speaking to the reporters after the close loss, Nuggets HC Michael Malone was sympathetic to Russell Westbrook. He didn't hold back, saying:

"I feel awful for Russ."

The Nuggets were without key pieces Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., leaving Nikola Jokić to handle the scoring load and hold his own against a stern Minnesota defense. He finished the game with his first 60-point game of his career on 18-of-29 shooting, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. Jokic also played a career-high 53 minutes, but the Nuggets are now 0-3 in his 50-point efforts.

As for Westbrook, the former MVP has had his share of good and bad days with the Nuggets. While he stepped up in Murray's absence with efforts on both ends of the floor, the error in the final seconds proved to be too costly for the Nuggets. They are now 47-29 and third in the West with the Lakers trailing them by one win.

