Watch: Russell Westbrook helps a young boy who lost his house in a fire take the first shot in Lakers-Nuggets game

Russell Westbrook has always been a fan favorite. He routinely gifts his game-worn shoes to fans, generously signs jerseys, and also poses for photographs with kids. Westbrook shared a special moment with a fan before the game against the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN @espn Before tonight's Lakers-Nuggets game, Russ spent a few minutes with a young fan whose family lost their home in the Marshall Fire. Before tonight's Lakers-Nuggets game, Russ spent a few minutes with a young fan whose family lost their home in the Marshall Fire. https://t.co/B2I81Ai3lo

The child's family lost their house in the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado. The young fan who was in attendance for the game was given the opportunity to take the first shot. He missed, but Westbrook followed up the attempt with a put-back dunk and then gave him a high-five.

The Marshall Fire in Colorado has been devastating for the area. The loss of residential property is estimated to be $500 million and several families have lost their households.

Franklin Graham @Franklin_Graham Jeremiah and Kim barely made it out of their home before the #MarshallFire raged through their neighborhood engulfing everything in its path. Watch… Jeremiah and Kim barely made it out of their home before the #MarshallFire raged through their neighborhood engulfing everything in its path. Watch… https://t.co/lt0JHKjNwM

Russell Westbrook getting blamed for the LA Lakers' struggles; now reportedly on the trade block

Over his career, Russell Westbrook's high turnover rate (4.1 per game) and poor shooting efficiency from the field (43.7%) has been well documented. But his triple-double exploits have always garnered much of the attention. Previously his poor outings weren't so heavily scrutinized because he dominated the game with his athleticism.

Westbrook's turnovers this season (4.4) are in keeping with his usual rate per game. However, now with the LA Lakers, every detail of his game is under a microscope because he is playing alongside LeBron James in a big market.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Russell Westbrook in his last 3 games:



9 PTS, 4-14 FG

6 PTS, 2-12 FG

8 PTS, 2-14 FG



He has shot 20% in that span.



YIKES. 🤯 Russell Westbrook in his last 3 games:9 PTS, 4-14 FG6 PTS, 2-12 FG 8 PTS, 2-14 FGHe has shot 20% in that span. YIKES. 🤯 https://t.co/i9i4mCTLRy

Westbrook is shooting 29% from beyond the arc but still insists on attempting deep threes in crunch time. He leads the league in turnovers but still handles the ball down the stretch in close games. Many fans have been upset with his shot selection and inability to play defense.

Analysts have labeled him a liability and his postgame responses addressing the concerns isn't helping his case either. After turning the ball over 9 times in a game against the Kings, including shooting 0-5 from deep. When Westbrook was asked about his turnover struggles, to which he replied by saying:

"That’s part of the game. I’m allowed to miss shots. I can do that. Like any other player, I can do that. I can turn the ball over, too."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



on the 16-16 Los Angeles Lakers following loss to the Phoenix Suns: “You cannot overcome Russell Westbrook… He now leads the NBA in turnovers by 18. This is all-time bad, and he had 7 more last night.” @RealSkipBayless on the 16-16 Los Angeles Lakers following loss to the Phoenix Suns: “You cannot overcome Russell Westbrook… He now leads the NBA in turnovers by 18. This is all-time bad, and he had 7 more last night.” @RealSkipBayless on the 16-16 Los Angeles Lakers following loss to the Phoenix Suns: https://t.co/dRbEDTNtMw

Russell Westbrook is now reportedly on the trade block. The LA Lakers are considering moving the superstar point guard and getting playable assets in return. They need role players who can play off-the-ball so that LeBron James can run the offense. Malik Monk is a great example of someone who doesn't need the ball in his hands and can catch-and-shoot, cut to the basket, and set screens.

Sportando NBA @SportandoNBA Lakers reportedly showed some some covert interest” in pursuing a Westbrook trade with rival teams sportando.basketball/en/lakers-repo… Lakers reportedly showed some some covert interest” in pursuing a Westbrook trade with rival teams sportando.basketball/en/lakers-repo…

The NBA trade deadline is on February 10th, 2022 and many analysts believe the LA Lakers will make a huge trade before then to capitalize on LeBron James' MVP-caliber campaign.

