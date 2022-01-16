Watch: Russell Westbrook helps a young boy who lost his house in a fire take the first shot in Lakers-Nuggets game

Russell Westbrook has always been a fan favorite. He routinely gifts his game-worn shoes to fans, generously signs jerseys, and also poses for photographs with kids. Westbrook shared a special moment with a fan before the game against the Denver Nuggets.
The child's family lost their house in the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado. The young fan who was in attendance for the game was given the opportunity to take the first shot. He missed, but Westbrook followed up the attempt with a put-back dunk and then gave him a high-five.
The Marshall Fire in Colorado has been devastating for the area. The loss of residential property is estimated to be $500 million and several families have lost their households.
Russell Westbrook getting blamed for the LA Lakers' struggles; now reportedly on the trade block
Over his career, Russell Westbrook's high turnover rate (4.1 per game) and poor shooting efficiency from the field (43.7%) has been well documented. But his triple-double exploits have always garnered much of the attention. Previously his poor outings weren't so heavily scrutinized because he dominated the game with his athleticism.
Westbrook's turnovers this season (4.4) are in keeping with his usual rate per game. However, now with the LA Lakers, every detail of his game is under a microscope because he is playing alongside LeBron James in a big market.
Westbrook is shooting 29% from beyond the arc but still insists on attempting deep threes in crunch time. He leads the league in turnovers but still handles the ball down the stretch in close games. Many fans have been upset with his shot selection and inability to play defense.
Analysts have labeled him a liability and his postgame responses addressing the concerns isn't helping his case either. After turning the ball over 9 times in a game against the Kings, including shooting 0-5 from deep. When Westbrook was asked about his turnover struggles, to which he replied by saying:
"That’s part of the game. I’m allowed to miss shots. I can do that. Like any other player, I can do that. I can turn the ball over, too."
Russell Westbrook is now reportedly on the trade block. The LA Lakers are considering moving the superstar point guard and getting playable assets in return. They need role players who can play off-the-ball so that LeBron James can run the offense. Malik Monk is a great example of someone who doesn't need the ball in his hands and can catch-and-shoot, cut to the basket, and set screens.
The NBA trade deadline is on February 10th, 2022 and many analysts believe the LA Lakers will make a huge trade before then to capitalize on LeBron James' MVP-caliber campaign.
