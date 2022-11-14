Watch: Russell Westbrook with the lockdown defense on former teammate Kevin Durant on multiple possessions  

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant went at it during Sunday's marquee game between the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers. Westbrook successfully guarded his former OKC Thunder co-star on multiple possessions. He blocked the Nets forward first and forced him into a travel violation the second time.

The first stop Westbrook had against Durant was towards the end of the first quarter. Durant was in a one-on-one situation with the Lakers' guard in the mid-post and got some separation after turning his left shoulder. However, Westbrook stayed with him and managed to get a block from behind. Here's the clip (via Hoop Central on Twitter):

The next stop Russell Westbrook got against Kevin Durant was early in the fourth quarter. The LA Lakers were up by six points, and Durant caught fire. The Lakers desperately needed to extend their lead and take control of the game. Westbrook was assigned to guard KD on that play. They were in the mid-post again.

Durant took a dribble and tried to create some separation. However, Westbrook read the play well and gave no space to the Nets star, who eventually moved both his feet and got whistled for a travel violation. Here's the play (via Hoop Central on Twitter):

Russell Westbrook looks as comfortable as ever guarding Kevin Durant

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant spent nine years together with the OKC Thunder. They formed one of the best young partnerships in the league during the early 2010s. Russ and KD led the Thunder to an NBA Finals appearance as well.

Despite their tremendous potential as teammates, Durant decided to leave the franchise in 2016 and join the Golden State Warriors in search of championship success. Westbrook and KD fiercely competed when they stepped on the floor as rivals and even had a beef, which they moved on from later.

The two haven't ditched their competitive edge when playing against each other. Their matchups are always interesting to watch as it brings the best out of both the former MVPs. Westbrook, in particular, has found decent success while guarding his former teammate.

Akin to the way he guarded him during the Nets vs. Lakers game, Westbrook has had similar success previously while playing for the Washington Wizards and OKC Thunder. They don't match up frequently in one-on-one situations, but when they do, Westbrook ensures he uses his experience of playing alongside Durant, making it difficult for him to score the ball.

