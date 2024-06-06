WATCH: Russell Westbrook shows off smooth dance moves to new song 'Can't Get In (Jealous)' by Kalan.FrFr

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook appears to be enjoying his offseason, recording himself dancing and posting it on his Instagram Stories.

It's well-known that Westbrook is one of the NBA's best dancers, and in a nearly minute-long clip, he showcased his smooth dance moves to "Can’t Get In (Jealous)" by West Coast hip-hop and R&B artist Kalan.FrFr.

Watch Mr. Triple Double show off his dance moves below:

Russell Westbrook, often an intimidating presence on the court, frequently loosens up through dancing. During his OKC days, he often danced pregame with then-teammate Cam Payne.

Even after moving to the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, LA Lakers and now the Clippers, the explosive guard occasionally shows off his dance moves.

Russell Westbrook's dancing was also featured in a Jordan Brand commercial with the slogan "Now I Do What I Want." In the commercial, Westbrook and others, including kids, danced to Lil Uzi Vert’s hit “Do What I Want.”

The commercial became popular as it encapsulated Westbrook’s carefree playing style and independent spirit. Fans also viewed it as a subtle dig at Kevin Durant, who had left OKC for the Golden State Warriors, marking Westbrook's time to do what he wanted.

However, Westbrook's dancing isn't always well-received. In the 2016 playoffs, during the Thunder's matchup against the Mavericks, Dallas reserve Charlie Villanueva interrupted Westbrook and Payne's usual pregame dance routine at midcourt in front of the scorer's table.

Villanueva later commented:

"If you want to go dancing and stuff like that, go to a nightclub," Villanueva said. "Go to a club and dance. Go to 'Dancing With the Stars' and be a dancer. You want to battle and dance, we can battle, but not in a basketball game. Plus, they were in my way, too, so I wasn't necessarily interrupting their dance."

Russell Westbrook says he hopes to come back stronger for the Clippers

Russell Westbrook seems poised to return for his 17th season next year following the LA Clippers' six-game loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

After losing in the playoffs, Westbrook took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

"I felt that I was and remain more than willing to take on new roles, and make certain sacrifices in hope that it would make our team better," he said.

"I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season!”

The 35-year-old averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 45.0% shooting this past season, primarily serving as a backup to James Harden.