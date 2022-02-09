Watch: Russell Westbrook tries to cheer up LeBron James and Anthony Davis mid-game as LA Lakers slump against Milwaukee Bucks

Russell Westbrook is a true professional, which he proved by cheering up his teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis following the LA Lakers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Both stars were dejected after the loss, sitting on the bench disappointed. Westbrook, who didn't play much in the fourth quarter, walked towards the two, and appeared to say something to them.

The 33-year-old has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism, but that has not stopped him from being a good teammate. When asked what he said to Davis and James on the sidelines, Westbrook said:

"I told them I wished I could help them. But I wasn't in the game to help them out, but that's not my call."

Russell Westbrook had another off night, as he scored only ten points on 27.3 % shooting from the field. He played only 26.05 minutes in the game, and did not feature in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Lakers looked to make a push in the clutch, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. had other ideas. Westbrook would certainly have been disappointed with the lack of minutes in the fourth quarter. However, after their recent results, it looks like the LA Lakers have a lot more problems than that.

Does Russell Westbrook sitting in the clutch help the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets

Russell Westbrook was considered one of the best signings of the offseason for the LA Lakers. However, his dream of playing for his hometown team is turning into a nightmare, as fans and media have slammed him for his recent performances.

The 33-year-old had one of the most disappointing performances of his career in the last game against the Knicks; he scored only five points on 1-10 shooting from the field.

The Lakers grabbed a win on the night, but Westbrook was benched during overtime. During Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Purple and Gold trailed by 24 points going into the fourth quarter. Still Westbrook was not used significantly as the Lakers suffered a 131-116 loss on the night.

In his 14-year NBA career, there have been many instances where the former MVP has won games for his team courtesy of his clutch performances. However, after arriving at the Lakers, things have not gone well for him.

Westbrook is not a bad fit for the team in the fourth quarter. However, due to the slump he has had, coach Frank Vogel has had his reservations about fielding him in the fourth quarter.

Miles Bridges on Russ: "He's a great player. All the hate he gets, I don't get it."

With just 27 games left in the regular season, the Purple and Gold soon need to find ways to get back to form. There is no doubt Russell Westbrook is a quality player, and can offer a lot to any team he plays for.

However, Vogel will have to find a way to use him in the best way possible. That's because Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the game, and the energy and hustle he brings can be used to win games for the Lakers.

