Watch: Savannah James drops comical voiceover video tricking LeBron James' son Bryce James to 'drink challenge' for TikTok

Savannah James took to Instagram, showing off having fun with her kids after a thrilling All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, where her husband, LeBron James, had his 20th straight All-Star appearance.

With Bryce and Zhuri James there as her taste-tester, Savannah put them through the viral TikTok drink challenge.

The challenge essentially includes filling up several cups with various beverages before concealing them in a box. Straws are then inserted through the top of the box, concealing the identity of all the beverages.

Savannah James used a voice filter to do some hilarious commentary. Savannah shared the clip on her Instagram, telling fans they can see the full 10-minute video on her TikTok channel.

Check out the preview of the video below, where Bryce expresses his distrust over the beverages, giving them a sniff to see if he can identify the mystery drinks. Interestingly enough, while taking a whiff, Bryce seems repulsed by cherry juice, while his mom covers the straw to the ponzu sauce to keep the identity a secret.

Savannah James notably absent from All-Star weekend

The video of Bryce James trying out different beverages was posted to Savannah James' Instagram account on Tuesday after All-Star weekend. The game notably saw LeBron James participate in his 20th straight All-Star game, a historic achievement for the future Hall of Famer.

As fans noticed, however, his family, specifically his wife Savannah James, wasn't in attendance. Some fans were confused by the move, while others weren't surprised, considering how many times James has been in the All-Star Game.

In addition, photos from All-Star Weekend showed Indianapolis was hit with some snow, another potential reason Savannah James may not have attended. The longtime significant other of LeBron James recently went viral when fans alleged that she didn't take photos with male fans.

Despite a compilation video going viral of Savannah showing little interest in taking photos with men, her stylist debunked the claim recently. Essence quoted the stylist, Casey Billingsley, who indicated that Savannah doesn't refuse to take pictures with men. It's all about how she's approached.

“As you can see the 2 male fans legit came up to her with their cameras already out & in her face attempting to film her as she was walking to see a friend. They didn’t ask to take a pic. Savannah is nice to everyone.”