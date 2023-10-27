Watch: Savannah James leads Bronny and Bryce in comic impersonation of LeBron James

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James and their kids, Bronny and Bryce James, have become almost regular parts of the basketball player’s public engagements. The “James Gang” was recently part of the hit Beats by Dre commercial. The LA Lakers superstar also brought his entire family with him when he was at the ESPYs. They are heartwarmingly locked in with each other.

James’ family knows him better than anyone else. They can also be quite hilarious when they want to troll the four-time MVP. Savannah, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri did just that as the head of the family begins his 21st season in the NBA (via Overtime):

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bronny James busted out the famous “Silencer” celebration that LeBron James made popular during his Miami Heat days. The NBA’s all-time leading points leader sometimes trolls critics and bashers at courtside with that gesture.

Savannah James tried to imitate her husband’s running and backpedaling moves. She wasn't as good with it, though, compared to Bronny.

The most adorable part of the show was Zhuri James’ imitation. She tried to reenact LeBron James’ trademark pregame ritual of tossing chalk. The “James Gang” had a blast while doing it while still showing love to the “King.”

The 'James Gang' could be at Crypto.com Arena for LeBron James and the LA Lakers’ home debut

Savannah James, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri James could all troop to the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday for a big night. LeBron James and the LA Lakers will have their home debut against the Phoenix Suns. LA played their first game on the road, which resulted in a loss to the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

The “James Gang” sometimes pulls up into the arena for special games. Tonight could be one of those as the Lakers are hoping to get a win in their first home game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

LeBron James’ family might not go home disappointed as the Lakers will be facing an undermanned opponent. The Suns will be without Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. They still have Kevin Durant, but they will be at a disadvantage without two of their best players.

Beal, who hasn’t played his first game for his new team, remains sidelined due to a tight lower back. Booker had a spectacular opening night, leading the Suns to a win over the Golden State Warriors. A sore left foot will keep him out for the Lakers game, though.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James, in one viral video, looked like he wasn’t happy with his role in the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets. He told assistant coach Phil Handy that he was just floating around. James even took a dig at the coaching staff when he asked Handy if they realized that he knew how to play the point guard role.

The Lakers will have watched film to try and correct their mistakes against the Denver Nuggets. Savannah James, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri James would be thrilled with a big win tonight.