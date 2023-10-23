Watch: Savannah James shares LeBron James’ epic commercial alongside Erling Haaland for Apple’s $3 billion investment

On Monday morning, LeBron James featured in a commerical for one of the many brands he is associated with. Savannah James took to Instagram to debut the video of the NBA star alongside one of the top players in the world of soccer.

In the ad, LeBron James and Erling Haaland are sporting Beats by Dre headphones as they prepare on gameday. Originally founded by hip-hop icon Dr Dre, the company was bought by Apple back in 2014.

Savannah James also makes an appearance in this Beats commerical. It starts off with her leaving the LA Lakers forward a voicemail while he's on the road. As for Haaland, he is listening to a motivational message from his father.

The commerical also drops a hint at one of LeBron's biggest goals before he decides to hang it up for good. Over the past two years, he's talked heavily about wanting to play alongside his oldest son in the NBA. In this video, it mentions not only wanting to play with Bronny, but also with Bryce James. Bronny is gearing up for his freshman season at USC, while Bryce has already started his junior year of high school.

This commerical airs on the eve of the start of LeBron's 21st season in the NBA. On Tuesday night, he and the Lakers will have a rematch of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

How long has LeBron James been an ambassador for Beats?

As one of the biggest stars in all of pro sports, LeBron James has partnered with countless different brands over the years. However, Beats might be one of his longest-tenured business relationships.

LeBron became an ambassador for Beats back in 2008 during his early days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The company has been partnered with the 19-time All-Star for the vast majority of his historic career.

LeBron is not the only member of his family to have a deal with the music company. During his senior year of high school, Bronny James became the first high school athlete to have a deal with Beats.

Along with LeBron, Beats has inked deals with countless different stars in the NBA over the years. Some of those names include Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns and James Harden.