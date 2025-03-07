"Watch what you say": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper sends strong reminder as LeBron James - Stephen A. Smith's heated exchange goes viral

Last night, LeBron James had an impromptu courtside conversation with outspoken TV personality Stephen A. Smith following the LA Lakers-New York Knicks game. Footage of the courtside conversation quickly went viral, with Smith addressing the situation on "First Take" and his podcast on Friday.

As it turns out, James wanted to talk to him about his coverage of Bronny James. The way five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, who won three rings with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and two with the Lakers, sees things, Smith must watch what he says.

On Friday morning, Harper took to X (formerly Twitter) to reply to the clip of James talking to Smith.

"I keep telling these shows and press watch what you say and how you say it….. someone gonna run up on you oneday and LBJ did just that…," Harper tweeted.

Before the conversation between LeBron James and Smith, the ESPN personality had spoken about Bronny several times. In one instance, after Bronny played considerable minutes in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Smith called out LeBron for allowing his son to play on national TV while still developing.

More recently, when Smith was discussing LeBron's comments about being the face of the NBA, according to Nick Wright, he played Bronny's lowlights in the background.

"That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent," - Stephen A. Smith opens up on a tense courtside run-in with LeBron James

After phone footage showed LeBron James talking to Stephen A. Smith courtside, fans knew it was only a matter of time before the sports analyst spoke about the situation.

On Friday's "First Take," Smith opened up on the situation, which he said was more of a confrontation than a conversation. While he said that he didn't want to talk about the situation and didn't initially plan to, the fact that it went viral left him feeling as though he should discuss it.

Despite that, he said that he couldn't repeat what the future Hall of Famer said to him because his comments weren't suitable for FCC airwaves:

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly, I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about I say about his son," Smith said. "That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father. I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in that regard.

"By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and father who cares very, very deeply about his son, and based on some of the comments he had heard or shall I say I think he thought he heard, clearly took exception to some of the things he heard me say, and he confronted me about it.”

As he stated, James' Klutch Sports team has his contact info, and the two could have spoken about things privately. However, as many fans were quick to point out in response to him addressing the situation on Friday, his public comments about Bronny James likely sparked the public response from James.

Whether LeBron discusses the courtside run-in publicly, only time will tell.

