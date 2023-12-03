WATCH: Scoot Henderson makes Damian Lillard-esque drive to the basket

The Portland TrailBlazers are starting a full-blown rebuild after drafting Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and trading away franchise point guard Damian Lillard. Blazers fans hope that when Henderson reaches his full potential, he will be able to take the team further than Dame did.

Henderson isn't at the level that Dame was when he was a rookie with the Blazers. While Damian Lillard averaged 19 points per contest on 42% shooting, Henderson is only putting up 8.3 points on an inefficient 33% field goal percentage.

However, it should not be taken as an indication of the potential Henderson holds. He's only 19 and still getting used to the pace of the NBA. Additionally, many NBA superstars have gone on to have successful careers despite a slow start.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To Scoot Henderson's credit, he has provided glimpses that he could become a reliable scorer. The most recent dazzling play from the rookie came towards the end of the first quarter of the Blazers game against the Jazz.

He took off from the backcourt and beat everyone else as he drove to the rim in a move reminiscent of what Dame used to do for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watch Henderson's highlight here:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Why did Scoot Henderson wear goggles vs Jazz? More on Blazers' rookie.

How does Scoot Henderson's rookie season hold up to Damian Lillard's so far?

The NBA season is still very young, and it's safe to say that nothing is definite. The players who are struggling might find their stride and start performing at a higher level as the season wears on.

As such, it's still too early to give a final verdict on Scoot Henderson's first year in the league. However, his performance has been a cause for concern. Putting up under 10 points per game, even for a third-round pick, is normal. What has the fans and media concerned is his inefficiency.

His 33% shooting from the field looks even worse when it's juxtaposed with his 3-point percentage, which is at 19%, and his free throw shooting, which is at 66%.

When comparing that to Damian Lillard's first year, it can certainly be discouraging. Dame made 36% of his 3-pointers and sank 84% from downtown.

Damian Lillard also won the Rookie of the Year in 2013 while it's looking like Scoot Henderson is not in consideration. There's still plenty of time for the Blazers rookie to turn things around, but he will need to work hard to improve on the slow start to his career.