WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulls out a hesi-turnaround jumper to help Thunder take lead with 0.09 remaining

The Oklahoma City Thunder proved that they deserve to be in the conversation to be among one of the best teams in the league after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander buried a game-winner against defending champions Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Colorado on Saturday.

With 7.3 seconds left, the score was 117-116, with the Thunder trailing by one point. The ball was with Gilgeous-Alexander, who was guarded by Peyton Watson by the mid-court line. SGA started his move with a hesitant drive, trying to read how Watson would react. He stopped by the three-point line and went left.

In a split second, Watson tried to occupy the nail but SGA had the presence of mind to make a turnaround move from left to right as he found himself near the middle by the free throw line.

With the outstretched left arm of Watson, SGA was able to find enough view of the ring to knock down the fadeaway with 0.9 seconds left. Here's the video:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams power OKC Thunder over Denver Nuggets

The matchup between the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets ended with a game-winner by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian guard tallied 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals.

SGA got help with Jalen Williams coming off the bench with 24 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Center Chet Holmgren held his own against Nikola Jokic, ending the game with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other side, Jokic was the Nuggets scoring leader with 24 points along with 11 assists and two steals. Michael Porter Jr. chipped in with 20 points in the loss.

The OKC Thunder improved their record to 16-8 and next face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.