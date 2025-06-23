Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, wife Hailey Summers and first-born Ares click adorable pics with NBA and Finals MVP trophy

The OKC Thunder clinched their first title in 46 years, guided to the promised land by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was awarded the Finals MVP for his exploits. After the on-court celebrations, the Canadian, along with his wife and firstborn, was pictured celebrating with the NBA and Finals MVP trophies.

Ad

NBA's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of Alexander, his wife Hailey Summers, and son Ares as they took pictures with the trophies. The account shared the clip with a short caption.

"SHAI & FAM WITH THE TROPHIES 🥹 What it's all about," it read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the clip, the couple was seen striking multiple poses with the Larry O'Brien and Bill Russell trophies, as Ares joined them in the middle. The couple's firstborn was also seen getting a solo photoshoot with the trophies as he sat between the two awards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder reached the penultimate goal after an entertaining Finals series with the Indiana Pacers. Going all the way to Game 7, OKC was able to beat Indiana 103-91 at the Paycom Center on Sunday.

Ad

The former Clippers guard led his team from the front in the final game, recording a double-double with 29 points and 12 assists. Throughout the series, SGA averaged 30.3 ppg, 5.6 apg and 4.6 rpg, earning him the Finals MVP award.

With this accolade, SGA becomes only the fourth player in history to be named the scoring champion, league MVP, and Finals MVP in a single season, joining NBA greats Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first reaction to becoming an NBA champion

The OKC Thunder clinching the NBA title was a perfect end to a perfect season for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After leading the team to back-to-back first-place finishes in the West, the onus was on him to lead them to glory. Although not an easy route, SGA managed to reach that goal on Sunday after defeating the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

After the game, SGA discussed his historic campaign and gave his initial reaction to becoming a champion.

"Yeah, it feels amazing, so much weight off my shoulders, so much stress relieved, said Alexander. "No matter what, we go into every night wanting to win, and sometimes it just doesn't go your way, and tonight could have been one of those nights, but we found a way ... it feels good to be a champion." (From 0:28 onwards)

Ad

The Thunder clinched their second-ever NBA title and looks set to build a lasting dynasty with their young core.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More