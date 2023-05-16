Watch: Shannon Sharpe chugs cocktail on live tv after Jayson Tatum's legendary Game-7 51-points performance

During his time with FS1, Shannon Sharpe has been known to do some crazy things. This week, he took it to an entirely new level.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics faced off in a pivotal Game 7 matchup. Boston ended up winning the game in blowout fashion, thanks to the play of their star player.

Jayson Tatum logged 41 minutes in Game 7, and did everything he could to make sure his team made it to the Eastern Conference finals. The end result was him setting a new record for the most points scored in a Game 7 in NBA history. Tatum ended the game with 51 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 60.7% from the field.

After this historic performance, Shannon Sharpe made sure to celebrate properly. While he and Skip Bayless were on "Undisputed," the former NFL tight end began making himself a drink while discussing Tatum's play against the 76ers.

Not only did he make a drink, but made sure to give the crowd what they wanted as well. He took a sip of what he made, and gave a reaction that only he could.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



on the Celtics blowout win in Game 7 over Sixers “This was all about Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. This young man is sensational and he got it going yesterday.” @ShannonSharpe on the Celtics blowout win in Game 7 over Sixers “This was all about Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. This young man is sensational and he got it going yesterday.” @ShannonSharpe on the Celtics blowout win in Game 7 over Sixers https://t.co/wQqz7v1uwd

Did Shannon Sharpe go too far with his antics on TV

Some might feel Shannon Sharpe went overboard with what he did when talking about Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celitcs, but it was harmless. In fact, most people probably got a kick out it.

Part of why Undisputed has so many viewers is because you never know what Sharpe is going to do or say. He always tells it how it is, and is never short on personality. Stunts like this are why the ex NFL star has so many fans that adore him.

The average viewer tunes in to talk shows like this for the stuff outside the deabtes. Because of that, Sharpe gave them exactly what they wanted when he made himself a drink and sipped it on air.

