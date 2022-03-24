Watch: "Shut up p**sy" - Devin Booker shows a heckler his place during Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined for 63 points as the Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible come-from-behind victory in Minnesota on Wednesday. Booker had 28 points and seven assists while Ayton contributed a career-high 35 points and 14 boards to help the Suns clinch a 125-116 win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Devin Booker made news in addition to his game stats. The Suns shooting-guard gave it back to a fan who appeared to heckle him during the game between the two teams. As Booker made his way down the court with the ball in his hand on one particular possession in the first half, the 25-year-old superstar unleashed a three-word comment in the direction of the fan, which went:

"Shut up p**sy."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Devin Booker to a fan



“Shut up p*ssy.”Devin Booker to a fan “Shut up p*ssy.” Devin Booker to a fan 💀 https://t.co/drsgx0ZyMg

The exchange did not blow up into anything bigger, with Devin Booker going on to make a pass in teammate Cameron Payne's direction. It remains to be seen, though, whether the NBA will take cognizance of Booker's remark and deem it appropriate to fine the shooting guard.

Devin Booker fan episode comes soon after Jusuf Nurkic tosses fan's phone into the crowd

Just a few days ago, the Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic made headlines for tossing an Indiana Pacers fan's phone. The incident occurred after Portland suffered a blowout 98-129 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Nurkic sitting out the game as he recovers from plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Nurkic made his way over to a group of Pacers fans sitting courtside soon after the final buzzer sounded,. He stared one of them down, exchanged a few words with the fan, grabbed his phone and tossed it away. The Blazers man then walked off without saying anything.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Jusuf Nurkic was NOT happy with what this fan said/did, got in his face, and tossed his phone Jusuf Nurkic was NOT happy with what this fan said/did, got in his face, and tossed his phone 😳https://t.co/yboKUzVcL1

Although Nurkic did not comment upon what triggered his actions, it has been reported that the Indiana heckler taunted Nurkic about his mother and grandmother, who died of COVID in 2020. The NBA, nonetheless, fined Nurkic $40,000 for the incident.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes The fan who Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic confronted in Indiana allegedly shouted “your mom is trash” and said his “grandma’s a b**tch,” league sources tell @YahooSports . Nurkic’s grandma passed away of COVID-19 in 2020. The fan who Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic confronted in Indiana allegedly shouted “your mom is trash” and said his “grandma’s a b**tch,” league sources tell @YahooSports. Nurkic’s grandma passed away of COVID-19 in 2020.

The Devin Booker and Jusuf Nurkic fan incidents are just the latest in a series of events involving fans. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony have all dealt with fan chatter both on and off the court this season.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Fan: “Kevin you gotta take this game over”



Durant: “You gotta shut the fuck up and sit down” Fan: “Kevin you gotta take this game over”Durant: “You gotta shut the fuck up and sit down” https://t.co/lrZro1PWnu

In Durant's case, the league fined him as well for "directing obscene language toward a fan," but the Brooklyn Nets' superstar found support for his actions from former teammate Draymond Green. With news of Durant's fine making the rounds, Green took to Instagram to encourage the Nets superstar, while also sending a message to the league. He posted on social media:

"Keep talking yo s**t K, one day they’ll stop empowering fans to talk to us as if we are their children."

Edited by Parimal