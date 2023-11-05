WATCH: Shylynn Oubre shares adorable moment from Sixers’ post-game ft. husband Kelly Oubre and daughter Malibu

During the offseason, former Charlotte Hornets star Kelly Oubre Jr. signed a one-year contract worth $2.81 million with the Philadelphia 76ers. Kelly recently introduced his daughter Malibu to the league. His wife Shylynn Oubre posted on her Instagram stories a heartwarming moment of Malibu saying hello to the basketball world.

Shylynn Oubre's Instagram Stories

Several NBA players before Kelly Oubre Jr. have also brought their kids to either their post-game conference interviews or to the games. Malibu Oubre now joins the history of young bloods sharing cute and memorable moments with their fathers in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How has Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed to the Sixers so far?

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

After only playing five games with the Philadelphia 76ers, it seems that Kelly Oubre Jr. has already made the most out of his playing time with his new team. Despite signing a one-year contract, the Sixers seem to have won the deal and have benefited from Oubre's performances so far. While Kelly isn't a starter on the team, he's proving that he deserves to be one.

During his Sixers debut against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 27, 2023, Oubre was red with 27 points on 81% shooting from the field. He also shot 83% from three-point range, making five out of six long-distance shots. While some role players typically cool down in their following games, Kelly managed to stay consistent and is currently one of Philly's offensive threats.

So far in five games, Oubre is averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. His accuracy has been spot-on as well, shooting 53.6% from the field and 44.8% from behind the arc. Aside from his 27-point outing against the Bucks, Kelly has also scored more than 20 points in two of his most recent games against the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.

As a result, Kelly Oubre Jr. has helped Joel Embiid and the Sixers achieve a 4-1 record which ranks the team second in the Eastern Conference at the moment. If Oubre continues to perform the way he has so far, losing James Harden wouldn't be as impactful as everyone thought it out to be.