Watch- Spurs Mascot Coyote welcomes Victor Wembanyama with a massive hug 

Victor Wembanyama is officially an NBA player after being selected with the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs on June 22. It would appear that Wembanyama has wasted no time acclimating to his new city and team.

On June 23, a video was released to social media showing Wembanyama being greeted by the Spurs mascot as he touched down in Texas, with the two embracing for a hug.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via



Spurs mascot welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio with a hug 🖤(via @SpursCoyote /IG) Spurs mascot welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio with a hug 🖤(via @SpursCoyote /IG)https://t.co/bklwZosZJL

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Wembanyama enters the NBA as the highest-touted prospect since LeBron James, with many believing his the next big superstar of the league. However, unlike James, Wembanyama has little-to-no experience playing the American style of basketball, which is much more physical and explosive than the brand in Europe.

As such, Wembanyama may take a year or two to fully acclimate to the NBA and become a dominant player. With his size, length, ball-handling, and shooting ability, it's easy to see why NBA fans are so excited by Wembanyama; however, the expectations on his shoulders could potentially be setting him up to fail.

Nevertheless, even former NBA players are excited about Wembanyama's potential and what he could bring to the Spurs organization.

Shaquille O'Neal expects Victor Wembanyama to adapt

During a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts on how Victor Wembanyama could adapt to the NBA game and whether it will take him long to do so.

“I say really fast [he can adapt to the NBA] because the guys are not playing down low anymore. Guys are not playing physical anymore. They’re switching one through five. He’s a pick-and-pop guy. He can shoot pretty good. He’s like a 7-foot-4 Kevin Durant, so I think he can acclimate very, very quickly.

“And he’s with the master. Like, having a kid like that go to ‘The System’? [Whistles] That’s what I call the Spurs, ‘The System.’ Having a kid like that go to ‘The System,’ I think people better watch out.”

Victor Wembanyama has already been ruled out of participating in this year's NBA Summer League. As such, fans will need to wait until the new season begins in mid-October to get their first look at a player who could become the best in the world in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes