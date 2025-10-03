Watch: Spurs working on Victor Wembanyama-Luke Kornet chemistry

The San Antonio Spurs added Luke Kornet in free agency to add depth behind franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama. Kornet, who agreed a four-year, $40.7 million deal in early July, told reporters on Sunday that he was ready to contribute. The former Boston Celtics backup center said that he wanted to prioritize his fit within the team.With the Spurs’ training camp on full blast, the coaches wanted to see how Kornet can play alongside their 7-foot-4 superstar. They put the two 7-footers on pick-and-roll drills on Thursday to develop their chemistry (via Josh Paredes).Here's the video:In the first sequence, the Frenchman inbounded the ball to Lindy Waters, who attracted the defense by attacking the rim. Once defenders collapsed on him, he deftly dropped a pass to Kornet for an uncontested dunk.In the next highlight, Kornet freed Wembanyama with a hard screen before rolling into the paint. Wembanyama, who towered over the outstretched arms of defenders, easily found the big man for a lefty layup.According to experts, Luke Kornet would serve as Victor Wembanyama’s backup, but the veteran big man could start with Wemby if needed. While playing for the Celtics, Kornet sometimes played with either Al Horford or Kristaps Porzingis, making him an ideal Wembanyama frontcourt partner.Kornet could also anchor the defense if the Defensive Player of the Year favorite sits. Last season, the soft-spoken center allowed opponents to shoot 11.9% less than expected at the rim, an elite number, according to NBA University. The former Celtic could man the middle alongside Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan or new signee Kelly Olynyk.Luke Kornet leads frontline reinforcement Spurs added in offseason to help Victor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama’s blood clot and injuries to some big men forced the San Antonio Spurs to pick up Bismack Biyombo off the waiver list. The team addressed that glaring lack of frontcourt depth in the offseason.The Spurs lured Luke Kornet away from Boston despite a reported offer from the Cs. After signing Kornet, San Antonio added Kelly Olynyk, another veteran big man who can also shoot. Finally, the Spurs retained Biyombo and added 6-foot-10 Micah Potter.Victor Wembanyama is the unquestioned superstar, but the Spurs ensured he has reinforcement to finish a brutal 82-game season.