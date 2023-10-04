Watch: Steph Curry accurately remembers viral "I Love College" remix he sang at Davidson

When NBA players who also rap come to mind, Damian Lillard and Lonzo Ball are often the first names that pop up, not necessarily Steph Curry. However, it's worth noting that the Warriors sharpshooter did, in fact, showcase his rapping skills on a song at one point.

During his time at Davidson, Curry made an appearance in a rap song, and its accompanying music video that celebrated the Commons dining facility at the university.

Even 14 years after the song and video's release, Curry can still remember all of his lines. The official Golden State Warriors' X account had Curry rap the song while wearing glasses as he did in the music video, and he executed it perfectly.

Curry's contribution to the song consists of two lines, which are as follows:

“That commons last night was awfully crazy I stayed there so late/ Some chocolate fro-yo, big head burrito, I had bout three plates/ Eat chic parm and drink my coke, chill with friends and crack some jokes/ Arrive at 5, kicked out at 8, and that concludes this commons date/ Man, I love commons.

“There’s Sunday brunch's Golden Rule/ Last nights girl thinks you're a tool/ Awkward eye contact just isn't cool/ Your boys call outs are way too cruel.”

While his rapping skills may not be on par with his exceptional shooting abilities, it's still enjoyable to witness Curry try his hand at rapping.

Steph Curry’s college career at Davidson

Curry's collegiate career at Davidson spanned three years, from 2006 to 2009. During this time, he tallied impressive statistics, averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while boasting shooting splits of 46% from the field, 41% from beyond the arc and 87% from the free-throw line.

Curry made his debut against Eastern Michigan, contributing 15 points in a victory. However, he also committed a staggering 13 turnovers in that game. By the end of his freshman year, Curry had averaged 21.5 points per game, with 46/40/85 shooting splits.

Curry set an NCAA record for the most 3-pointers made by a freshman with 122 and also broke Davidson's freshman record for points, tallying 730.

In his sophomore year, Curry achieved significant recognition as he guided Davidson to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. Throughout that season, he averaged 25.9 ppg, with 48/43/89 shooting splits.

That season, Curry earned several accolades, including being named the Southern Conference Player of the Year. He was also a member of the Midwest Regional team and achieved consensus second-team All-American honors.

In his final season at Davidson, Curry averaged 28.6 ppg, 5.6 apg and 2.5 spg. He not only led the NCAA in scoring but also earned the prestigious distinction of being named a consensus first-team All-American.

Although Curry chose to forego his senior year at Davidson to pursue his professional basketball career, he remained committed to completing his degree. He successfully earned his bachelor's degree in sociology in May 2022.

Curry's attainment of his degree made him eligible for a special honor – the retirement of his jersey. Davidson University reserves this distinction exclusively for players who successfully complete their academic requirements. In a ceremony on Aug. 31, 2022, Curry became the inaugural Davidson player to have his number retired. As part of this event, he was also inducted into Davidson's athletic hall of fame and had the honor of receiving his diploma in person.