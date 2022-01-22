Watch: Steph Curry angrily kicks a chair during a timeout, then scores 4th quarter buzzer-beater in a comeback win vs Houston Rockets

Steph Curry had an up-and-down night during the Golden State Warriors' narrow win over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Curry let his emotions out during a timeout when the team was struggling to play well and had just trimmed a 15-point Rockets' lead to eight midway through the third quarter.

The 33-year-old kicked a chair in frustration after hitting just his second shot of the night on his 12th attempt.

Here's the clip:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Steph kicked chair in frustration with the Warriors struggling Steph kicked chair in frustration with the Warriors struggling 😳 https://t.co/btXuBEPJQ4

Steph Curry went one of nine from the field in the first half, scoring just six points. He bounced back tremendously in the third quarter, though. Curry went off for 11 points on three of six shooting during that stretch, tying the game 76-all heading into the final quarter.

Steph Curry hits the game-winning buzzer-beater to cap off a brilliant comeback for Warriors against Houston.

Steph Curry turned his performance around following his chair-kicking act midway through the third quarter. He scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half alone, including hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater shot over Kevin Porter Jr. to seal a 105-103 win for the Warriors.

Curry revealed that he couldn't help but let his emotions out after his dismal first-half performance, which led to him kicking the chair. Here's what he said after the game regarding this incident (via Rob Perez):

"Let out a little emotion sometimes. I love the game I love my teammates but sometimes when it's not going your way, you go to kind of start the engine a little bit, so hopefully I didn't hurt anybody but just a little emotion coming out."

The Golden State Warriors desperately needed that win as they have been struggling a lot of late. They were just coming off one of their worst losses of the campaign at home against the Pacers, who were playing without Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.

It looked like they were heading towards another loss against the Rockets in the continued absence of Draymond Green. The forward has been the backbone of Steve Kerr's side at both ends of the floor. They have a 5-7 record in his absence and a 28-6 record when he plays.

Also Read Article Continues below

Green is expected to be out indefinitely because of a calf injury he suffered on the night Klay Thompson returned two weeks ago. The Warriors will need their main man, Steph Curry, to perform consistently from here on until Green returns. The defending scoring champion had been in decent form before the Rockets' game, as he had shot at least 45% across three outings.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav