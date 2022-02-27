Watch: Steph Curry calls game with a mid-court shot against OKC Thunder, 6 years ago today 

Steph Curry scored one of his most memorable game-winning go-ahead shots against the OKC Thunder six years ago today. The two-time MVP pulled up from mid-court to give the Golden State Warriors a 121-118 advantage over their opponents with just 0.6 seconds left on the game clock. Here's a clip of the play posted by ESPN on Twitter:

ESPN @espn "Oh what a shot from Curry!"



6 years ago, Steph called game from midcourt 🥶 "Oh what a shot from Curry!"6 years ago, Steph called game from midcourt 🥶 https://t.co/lNrF5YJs3M

Curry was in the middle of arguably his best season ever in the NBA during that year. He averaged a league-leading 30.1 points to go along with 6.7 assists per game while shooting at a 50/40/90 clip. The Golden State Warriors went on to record the best regular season in NBA history, registering 73 wins that campaign.

They reached the NBA Finals too, but couldn't hold onto a 3-1 lead against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, failing to cap off their brilliant regular-season run in style.

Steph Curry aiming to win his fourth NBA Championship

After dominating the NBA for six years in a row, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have failed to make the playoffs in two consecutive years. They are positioned well to make the postseason as they are ranked second in the West with a 43-17 record.

The Dubs have looked like their old selves for most of the season. Many fans and analysts have labeled them as the hot favorites to win their first championship since 2018. Steph Curry started well and was leading the MVP ladder race until December. However, the 33-year-old endured a rough patch in January, which led to a significant drop-off in his shooting percentage for this season.

Curry is averaging 25.7 points and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting a career-low 42% from the field, including 37.8% from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, due to his ability to impact games with his playmaking and off-the-ball movement, Curry has continued to be an effective presence for the Dubs.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Steph Curry dished out a season-high 14 AST with 18 PTS in just 27 MINS during the Warriors' 37-POINT WIN! Steph Curry dished out a season-high 14 AST with 18 PTS in just 27 MINS during the Warriors' 37-POINT WIN! https://t.co/1hwXuRzwWv

Curry and the Warriors' experience of playing in the NBA Finals for six straight years between 2015 and 2019 could come in handy in the postseason. It will give them the upper hand against teams like the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies, who are relatively young in terms of their experience of playing high-stakes games.

Edited by Parimal