Watch: Steph Curry casually drains an insane long 3 as he takes a walk flanked by security and thronging fans

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors spent his Saturday with his fans as part of the promotion of his Gentleman's Cut bourbon brand. Curry was in the city of Benicia for an autograph signing when he drained an insane shot in front of his fans that was caught on camera.

In the video below, Curry was surrounded by fans and security when he received a ball. He dribbled and went for a hook shot on the other side of the court. He drained the ridiculous shot, but it's unclear if he called glass.

Steph Curry was in Benicia, a city located less than an hour away from San Francisco. Curry was promoting his Gentleman's Cut bourbon brand and signed autographs for his fans from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It was an honor for the Golden State Warriors guard, who wants to give back to the community that supported him throughout the years.

"We feel the support. Obviously, I've been out here for 15 years, we've had four championships and hopefully, we can keep going back for more. To have a day like this in Benicia, the hospitality has been unreal, so thank ya’ll so much for coming out," Curry said. [H/T The Reporter]

However, not all fans were happy because there was limited time during the autograph signing session. Some fans were unable to get the opportunity to meet and get up close and personal with the Warriors superstar.

"We could see Steph in the distance, but we got moved right on out. We showed up at 6 this morning. We're longtime Warriors fans and big-time Steph Curry fans, and he doesn't do many of these appearances. The media has been advertising this event for weeks, and it wasn't known about the voucher system, so we were very disappointed to come out and to know that we hadn't made the special cut that was apparently offered," Warriors fan Bob Betette said.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors out of the Paul George sweepstakes

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors out of the Paul George sweepstakes. (Photo: IMAGN)

Steph Curry has been this offseason making appearances and playing golf, while also preparing for his upcoming stint with Team USA. Curry is also keeping an eye on what the Golden State Warriors are going to do to improve the team's roster for next season.

The Warriors were initially linked to Paul George of the LA Clippers, while the departure of Klay Thompson was inevitable. However, George opted out of his player option with the Clippers and became a free agent.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors needed George to opt into his contract so that they could facilitate a potential trade. But with the 34-year-old star becoming a free agent, Golden State is out of the running for his services.

