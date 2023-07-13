Watch: Steph Curry casually gets a bucket from deep at American Century golf

Even when he's at the golf course, Steph Curry can't seem to miss a shot from anywhere. The Golden State Warriors star is currently participating in the American Century Golf this year, but he's still showing off what he can do on the basketball court.

This year's offseason has been great for Curry as he has had more time to participate in golf tournaments. Steph has made it known that he enjoys playing golf to help him relax. However, the Warriors superstar can't seem to escape basketball as he's being linked to his profession even during his break.

The nine-time All-Star took the time to put on a show for the fans as he knocked down a shot from a long distance. Curry picked up a basketball and hurled a shot over the spectators, ending in a made basket.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph made the shot on the first try because of course he did Steph made the shot on the first try because of course he did 😂 https://t.co/SFnyFvjrym

The Baby-Faced Assassin showed off a little celebration after the made shot and proceeded with the golf tournament.

Curry recently teamed up with his backcourt mate, Klay Thompson, and took on NFL stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes on Capital One's The Match. Despite the support from their All-Star teammate, Draymond Green, they lost the match against the Kansas City Chiefs duo.

Steph Curry recently worked out with Michael Porter Jr.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry has been going around the league trying to help younger players work on their game. Previously, it was the third pick of the Portland Trail Blazers, Scoot Henderson, who had a chance to work out with one of the league's best players.

Now, Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets shared what it was like to have a workout with Curry. Fresh off a championship win, Porter isn't wasting any time working on his game.

"Some guys may do a star drill, where they run from the top of the key to the corner, to the other wing, to the other wing," Porter Jr. said. "He's doing that same dribble full court. So, his conditioning is like his best attribute. That's what I pick up from him, and his attention to detail.

"I think that's something all the great players have, their routine. You don't just become that good of shooting just by a gift. You got to work to become one of those shooters."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport MPJ detailing his workout with @stephencurry30 is unreal 🤯



(via @taylorrooks) MPJ detailing his workout with @stephencurry30 is unreal 🤯(via @taylorrooks) https://t.co/elkxv7COhR

If Porter keeps working out with the two-time MVP, there's a chance he can develop other aspects of his game. Who knows, he might emerge as an All-Star for the Nuggets soon.

