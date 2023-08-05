Watch: Steph Curry completes his ridiculous "full-court star" drill and puts up 8/10 casually

Being Steph Curry is definitely not an easy task. Especially with Brandon Payne's rigorous drills guiding his routines.

The Golden State Warriors star is by consensus, the greatest shooter of all time and is widely celebrated in the NBA. However, the efforts that go into building up the discipline and endurance necessary to sustain the Steph Curry style of play are often understated.

Footage doing its rounds on the internet reveals the sheer intensity of the baby-faced assassin's training. The toughness required to meet Payne's requirements has been previously sounded, but what the footage reveals probably exceeded any expectation of what his notorious 'full-court star' appeared to be.

Curry is seen completing the drill successfully, but it certainly doesn't look easy. Curry making things look ridiculous is the norm, but that standard should probably be applied only for the creme de la creme of NBA snipers here.

What is the 'full-court star' drill Steph Curry completes in the video?

Steph Curry during pre-game shooting drills

The 'full-court star' is the crown jewel of Payne's intense conditioning regime that has been a key contributor to Curry's longevity and success with the Warriors.

The drill involves the player running from end to end on the court, corner to corner, down the left wing, down the right wing, corner to corner again, and back to the top of the keys while shooting a three at each position. To complete the drill, the player has to make at least 8 of his 10 shots.

The footage revealed an 8/10 from Curry, which is the minimum for a completed drill. So, a barely completed drill has instilled such awe in the public eye. A 10/10 performance getting its footage shared would probably break the internet.

