WATCH: Steph Curry in disbelief as former teammate steals the show at Chase Center midgame

Steph Curry was in disbelief during the Golden State Warriors' final regular season game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Curry did not suit up for the game and was rested by head coach Steve Kerr for their upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

In the video below, former Warriors player Festus Ezeli performed during a break from play. Ezeli was with the Hardwood Classics, the Warriors' dance team, and was the star of the show. He showed off his dance moves as a sendoff to the regular season.

Curry, who played with Ezeli from 2012 to 2016, cannot believe what he saw from his former teammate. He had so many emotions on the sidelines while watching Ezeli bust out his dance moves. The two shared a laugh after Ezeli and the Hardwood Classics finished their performance.

Festus Ezeli was with the Golden State Warriors for four seasons, winning one NBA championship in two NBA Finals appearances. Ezeli served as the team's backup center and was eventually signed by the Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent in 2016.

Ezeli had a two-year, $16 million contract for the Blazers but he failed to play a game for them due to injuries. He never played an NBA game since, but tried to make a comeback with the Westchester Knicks in the G League in 2021. He also signed for the Rivers Hoopers in the Basketball Africa League but injuries prevented him from playing.

Steph Curry and the Warriors won one NBA championship during Ezeli's tenure with the team. Ezeli currently works as a podcaster and continues to have a great relationship with the Golden State franchise.

Why did Steph Curry miss the final game of the regular season?

Steph Curry was ruled out with a right ankle injury in the Golden State Warriors' final regular season game against the Utah Jazz. Curry has been bothered by an ankle injury all throughout the season, missing a total of seven games.

However, the Warriors are likely being cautious with Curry, as well as other players who missed the game such as Draymond Green. The team already secured their place in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament and the game against the Jazz had no bearing.

At the age of 36, Curry needs all the rest he can get, especially if the Warriors want him to dominate and secure a spot in the NBA playoffs. The Warriors only have a shot at getting the No. 8 seed, but they will need to beat the Sacramento Kings and the loser of the Pelicans-Lakers matchup.

